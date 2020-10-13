News
Rahul Sachitanand
1 day ago

MullenLowe Philippines rebrands following buyout by local shareholders

The agency rebrands as MullenLowe Treyna as longtime shareholders the Trillana and Siguion-Reyna families significantly increase their stakes.

L-R: Mike Trillana, Leigh Reyes, Abi Aquino
L-R: Mike Trillana, Leigh Reyes, Abi Aquino

MullenLowe Philippines has rebranded as MullenLowe Treyna, following a buyout by local shareholders of Interpublic Group's holdings in Treyna Holdings, the holding company of MullenLowe Philippines. IPG will retain its direct investment in the rebranded agency. 

The deal sees longtime Treyna shareholders—the Trillana and Siguion-Reyna families—"significantly" increase their equity stakes in the agency group. Mike Trillana, president and CEO of MullenLowe Treyna, will become the lead local shareholder. Leigh Reyes, who recently retired as agency president, and Abi Aquino (MullenLowe Treyna CCO) were appointed as shareholders. 

While IPG has been a "fantastic" partner for over four decades, "we both felt that in uncharted times like these, it was best for local shareholders to take on the leadership mantle, as it gives the agency the agility and flexibility needed to take advantage of the opportunities in the local scene", Trillana said in statement. “The new setup means we can respond more powerfully and purposefully to our clients’ needs.”

Alex Leikikh, global CEO of MullenLowe Group, added that the deal was a continuation of MullenLowe's strategy to refine its presence and investments in the Asia-Pacific region. The announcement follows a season of change for MullenLowe in APAC. In June this year, the network's Group CEO Vincent Digonnet retired, and its local operations, the firm announced, would be overseen by Paul Soon and James Hollow, chief executives of Singapore and China and Japan and Hong Kong, respectively. 

Later that month, the group announced it was selling a majority stake in Indonesia to local management, with the operation there to be renamed as MullenLowe Lintas Indonesia. Previously, the company had sold both its Vietnam and Malaysia operations to local operators. 

"The geographic balance of controlled operations in core APAC hubs can complement other South East Asia markets where locally driven affiliation representation can benefit from continuity in management who are familiar with the network and network clients, but these localised businesses can be more locally focused and more responsive to changing local market needs," he contended. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

1 Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

2 Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

3 40 Under 40 opens for entries

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

4 OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

5 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product

6 Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product

Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

7 Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

Campaign Crash Course: Five tips on marketing to Gen Zs

8 Campaign Crash Course: Five tips on marketing to Gen Zs

Vodafone and Anomaly lose connection as brand searches for global creative agency

9 Vodafone and Anomaly lose connection as brand searches for global creative agency

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

MullenLowe sells majority stake in Indonesia to management
Advertising
Jun 23, 2020
Staff Reporters

MullenLowe sells majority stake in Indonesia to ...

MullenLowe Group does away with regional lead role; Digonnet to retire
Advertising
Jun 10, 2020
Matthew Miller

MullenLowe Group does away with regional lead role; ...

In Asia, can MullenLowe's mix of strength and suppleness work?
Advertising
Apr 22, 2020
Staff Reporters

In Asia, can MullenLowe's mix of strength and ...

Agency Report Card 2019: MullenLowe
Advertising
Mar 19, 2020
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2019: MullenLowe

Just Published

Diversity Study 2020: The Results
Insight
3 hours ago
Staff Writer

Diversity Study 2020: The Results

BTS faces backlash in China following Korean war tribute
PR
6 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

BTS faces backlash in China following Korean war ...

Brands including Hyundai and Samsung have begun to remove mentions of the boyband on their Chinese websites.

SPH records first-ever annual loss: US$62 million
Media
6 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

SPH records first-ever annual loss: US$62 million

Media revenue fell 23% in the full year as advertisers reduced spend due to Covid-19.

Maybelline to pull out of department stores in China
News
7 hours ago
Carol Huang

Maybelline to pull out of department stores in China

The brand will continue to rely more on online sales while opening more flagship and experience stores.