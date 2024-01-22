Most marketers feel out of touch with customer data—what went wrong?

B2C marketers are behind where they should be in terms of understanding their audiences, and much of this comes down to the use of and access to data.

Research from customer data platform Plinc revealed over four in five (81%) senior marketers in UK-based B2C brands can’t easily access the customer data they need to inform campaigns, causing frustration, burdensome processes and a negative impact on results.

Nearly two-thirds (61.5%) revealed their core customer data is updated once per week or less frequently, diminishing the relevance and impact of their campaigns.

Frustrating processes add to the current stresses felt by marketers, particularly during the pitch process which leaves half of marketers (50%) burning out.

With inflation rates at a 15-year high causing business costs to soar along with the prices consumers pay, personalisation has become a lynchpin for increasing customer retention rates. Yet, disjointed and inaccessible customer data is affecting these efforts, with over two-fifths (44%) believing their personalisation is unsophisticated and impacting the effectiveness of campaigns.

Only 23% of marketing professionals strongly believe senior leadership recognises customer marketing’s impact on business growth, with ‘proving their value to protect budgets’ reported as their greatest source of stress. Inadequate resources and funding are restricting over two thirds (68%) from driving business growth, the research found.

The lack of resources means over a third (36%) of marketers admit they’re still four or more years away from achieving a true customer-first approach.