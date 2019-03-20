customer data

Look beyond the mad scramble for first-party data
13 hours ago
Anil Pandit

Look beyond the mad scramble for first-party data

It's time to apply some order amid the chaotic grab for first-party data. According to a programmatic expert from Publicis Media India, it's time to start thinking about 'zero-party' data.

How to make sense of your customer data
Mar 20, 2019
Joseph Suriya

How to make sense of your customer data

The case for considering a customer data platform (CDP) to help create a unified customer view.

Your most critical decision in martech
Nov 12, 2018
Jonathan Edwards

Your most critical decision in martech

Don't get lost in the alphabet soup of marketing and advertising tech. Use this checklist to see if you're building the right technology solutions.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How to promote your brand on Connected TV

1 How to promote your brand on Connected TV

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

2 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

PepsiCo launches data practice to help food and beverage retailers grow

3 PepsiCo launches data practice to help food and beverage retailers grow

$3.3 billion Unilever media pitch wraps, WPP retains largest remit

4 $3.3 billion Unilever media pitch wraps, WPP retains largest remit

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

5 Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

The top 10 beer brands in Asia-Pacific

6 Top 10: Asia's favourite beer brands

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Is regional agency leadership still necessary?

8 Is regional agency leadership still necessary?

Tech experts throw shade at Facebook-Ray Ban smart glasses

9 Tech experts throw shade at Facebook-Ray Ban smart glasses

Spotify on hunt for global sponsors as it signs up Disney+

10 Spotify on hunt for global sponsors as it signs up Disney+