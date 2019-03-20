Search
customer data
Look beyond the mad scramble for first-party data
It's time to apply some order amid the chaotic grab for first-party data. According to a programmatic expert from Publicis Media India, it's time to start thinking about 'zero-party' data.
Mar 20, 2019
How to make sense of your customer data
The case for considering a customer data platform (CDP) to help create a unified customer view.
Nov 12, 2018
Your most critical decision in martech
Don't get lost in the alphabet soup of marketing and advertising tech. Use this checklist to see if you're building the right technology solutions.
