The B2B marketer’s data checklist for 2024

Moving into a cookieless marketing world in 2024 will pose challenges to brands across industries, and B2B marketers are no exception. In fact, given the ongoing digital transformation requirements of most brands in the B2B world, the loss of cookies in the data space could hit especially hard for brands that haven’t evolved their approaches and data sources.
Let’s take a look at what quality B2B data looks like going into 2024 and how B2B marketers can alleviate their most pressing data pain points.
Digital transformation: The journey from offline to online
Digital transformation efforts among B2B marketers will accelerate as we head towards a cookieless future. But at the same time, the systems and technologies storing the data required for this transformation tend to be disconnected from each other, making it difficult to mine for insights. Meanwhile, in a post-pandemic world, remote work is the new standard, causing B2B buying and selling environments to be even more complex. The volume of data flowing into organisations — from both offline and online sources — can become overwhelming and difficult to maintain, even as organisations move towards hyper-automation using tools such as AI, machine learning and event-driven software to analyse and govern data.
Today’s B2B enterprises need to employ data sources that are designed to maintain quality and consistency across digital transformation efforts, particularly as it relates to uniting offline and online audience data. Here’s the process that data must undergo to connect the dots on B2B audiences effectively in cookieless, privacy-first world:
- Source: Offline B2B data is collected from various sources, including government records, public filings and business directories. Offline data includes info such as company names, addresses, financial data, ownership details and industry classifications.
- Match: Offline data is matched to qualified and compliant digital IDs, including browser, mobile, hashed email and Universal IDs.
- Enhance: Digitised data is then appended with additional information, including email addresses, phone numbers and other relevant details.
- Validate: Data is processed to eliminate errors and inconsistencies. It should then be validated through cross-referencing against authoritative sources and cleansed by deduplication and format standardisation.
- Activate: Only with this foundational quality-focused process complete can B2B audiences then be activated across demand-side platforms and retail media and social networks for omnichannel programmatic targeting.