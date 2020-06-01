marketer
CMO Outlook: APAC marketers are putting existing partnerships to the test
MEMBERS ONLY: Exclusive R3 research shows CMOs are testing the agility and resilience of current partners, while increasingly turning to KOLs to build brand affinity alongside performance efforts.
Sympathy for the CMO
Marketing chiefs' top concerns for 2020--and beyond.
Virgin hires ex-Barclays marketer Hilton for global role
Claire Hilton left the bank in October after 16 years.
The Asia-Pacific Power List: The region's most influential brand marketers
Presenting the complete first list of Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential brand marketers, as chosen by the editorial team at Campaign Asia-Pacific.
AMP Awards 2018 shortlist announced
The winners of the fifth-annual Agency-Marketer Partnership Awards will be revealed on 6 September.
How older marketers stay relevant
An activist mindset will help older marketers adapt to changing times says the author of "A New Marketer".
