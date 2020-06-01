marketer

CMO Outlook: APAC marketers are putting existing partnerships to the test
Jun 1, 2020
MEMBERS ONLY: Exclusive R3 research shows CMOs are testing the agility and resilience of current partners, while increasingly turning to KOLs to build brand affinity alongside performance efforts.

Sympathy for the CMO
Feb 11, 2020
Marketing chiefs' top concerns for 2020--and beyond.

Virgin hires ex-Barclays marketer Hilton for global role
Jan 29, 2020
Claire Hilton left the bank in October after 16 years.

The Asia-Pacific Power List: The region's most influential brand marketers
Dec 11, 2018
Presenting the complete first list of Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential brand marketers, as chosen by the editorial team at Campaign Asia-Pacific.

AMP Awards 2018 shortlist announced
Aug 20, 2018
The winners of the fifth-annual Agency-Marketer Partnership Awards will be revealed on 6 September.

How older marketers stay relevant
Sep 22, 2017
An activist mindset will help older marketers adapt to changing times says the author of "A New Marketer".

