data
Tesla dispute with Pinduoduo over discounts powers on
Brand experience, pricing control and access to personal data are some of the issues on the line as the carmaker refuses to honour a discount the Chinese ecommerce platform offered unilaterally.
Brands aren't close to gaining consumer trust on data: Research
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Consumers trust no industries to properly handle their data, expect brands' use of data to be narrow and beneficial to them, and will punish brands that allow data breaches, according to new research from Dentsu Aegis Network.
Why IPG is invested in an all-addressable future with Matterkind
The idea of programmatic buying no longer cut it. Matterkind is spearheading a future that is all-addressable.
Data privacy and ethics weigh more heavily on advertisers: WFA
However, under half of respondents to survey said their company had a data ethics policy in place.
As the cookie crumbles, IAS report reveals different data privacy attitudes across APAC
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Australians are less aware of privacy regulations than Indonesians; Singaporeans more open to behavioural targeting.
Eyeota and YouGov expand data partnership into APAC
YouGov audiences will open to Eyeota's marketing clients in seven new global markets, six of them in Asia-Pacific.
