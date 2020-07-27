data

Tesla dispute with Pinduoduo over discounts powers on
3 days ago
Matthew Miller

Brand experience, pricing control and access to personal data are some of the issues on the line as the carmaker refuses to honour a discount the Chinese ecommerce platform offered unilaterally.

Brands aren't close to gaining consumer trust on data: Research
Jul 27, 2020
Staff Reporters

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Consumers trust no industries to properly handle their data, expect brands' use of data to be narrow and beneficial to them, and will punish brands that allow data breaches, according to new research from Dentsu Aegis Network.

Data privacy and ethics weigh more heavily on advertisers: WFA
Jun 1, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

However, under half of respondents to survey said their company had a data ethics policy in place.

As the cookie crumbles, IAS report reveals different data privacy attitudes across APAC
May 20, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Australians are less aware of privacy regulations than Indonesians; Singaporeans more open to behavioural targeting.

Eyeota and YouGov expand data partnership into APAC
Apr 27, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

YouGov audiences will open to Eyeota's marketing clients in seven new global markets, six of them in Asia-Pacific.

