App development firm Imaginato expands to Singapore
TECH BITES: Imaginato's founder believes many Southeast Asia companies are "late to the digital game".
How big brands can rejuvenate and stay on top
Here are just some of the many key lessons from yesterday's Asia's Top 1000 Brands event in Singapore.
CMOs need to muscle in on digital transformation, Forrester says
By taking full responsibility for the customer experience, marketers can play a more serious role in effecting change.
Are you leaving your channel partners behind?
Your channel partners are struggling with disruption too. To help them, start by forgetting about traditional channel management.
7 marketing buzzwords we want to ban in 2019
SAY CAGENCY AGAIN I dare you! I double dare you!
Forrester's 2019 brand outlook: drop the toys and get back to work
Businesses will spend the next year getting down to the hard graft involved in digital transformation, the firm predicts, after races to invest in the latest innovations have proved less fruitful than imagined.
