digital transformation

App development firm Imaginato expands to Singapore
Mar 24, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

TECH BITES: Imaginato's founder believes many Southeast Asia companies are "late to the digital game".

How big brands can rejuvenate and stay on top
Aug 29, 2019
Staff Reporters

Here are just some of the many key lessons from yesterday's Asia's Top 1000 Brands event in Singapore.

CMOs need to muscle in on digital transformation, Forrester says
Feb 20, 2019
David Blecken

By taking full responsibility for the customer experience, marketers can play a more serious role in effecting change.

Are you leaving your channel partners behind?
Feb 4, 2019
Yasmine Mansour

Your channel partners are struggling with disruption too. To help them, start by forgetting about traditional channel management.

7 marketing buzzwords we want to ban in 2019
Dec 11, 2018
Campaign Asia-Pacific

SAY CAGENCY AGAIN I dare you! I double dare you!

Forrester's 2019 brand outlook: drop the toys and get back to work
Nov 29, 2018
Olivia Parker

Businesses will spend the next year getting down to the hard graft involved in digital transformation, the firm predicts, after races to invest in the latest innovations have proved less fruitful than imagined.

