Why nearly half of marketers are unhappy with their brand’s COVID-19 response
22 hours ago
Cameron Fleming

Why nearly half of marketers are unhappy with their brand’s COVID-19 response

Those that had a well-developed brand purpose before the crisis and were ready to speak up, found attentive audiences ready to listen and react, but less resilient brands have some ground to make up.

Nine points for marketers to ponder from Digital 2020
Jul 24, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Nine points for marketers to ponder from Digital 2020

The latest edition of We Are Social's expansive report provides some key cues on the evolution of both technology and social media for adland.

APAC CMOs hunt for new help
Sep 11, 2019
Staff Reporters

APAC CMOs hunt for new help

EXCLUSIVE RESEARCH: Marketers are looking for new talent and diverse partners to help them convert marketing to sales, with creative agency relationships at risk, the newly-released R3 Campaign Asia-Pacific CMO Outlook reveals.

How 5G will affect marketing communications
Jul 10, 2019
Steve Yi

How 5G will affect marketing communications

Faster speeds will make advanced creative technologies mainstream, and allow AI-driven campaigns to instantly adjust to changing environments. Steve Yi at Geometry Korea asks, will you be ready?

Marketers still slow to improve CX
Apr 17, 2019
Staff Reporters

Marketers still slow to improve CX

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Despite all the talk about experience being a priority, most brands are still aren’t moving fast enough, according to Adobe’s latest study.

Is it time to stop hating the procurement department?
Nov 26, 2018
Olivia Parker

Is it time to stop hating the procurement department?

They're often seen by marketers and agencies as antagonistic and difficult, but relationships with procurement don't have to be this way. Here's how the function can work well within the value chain.

