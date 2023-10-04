47% marketers in India believe AI will make them more productive: LinkedIn report

More than three-quarters (78%) of marketers in India are ready to embrace artificial intelligence according to a report by LinkedIn.

The study revealed that 83% of them believe that AI will significantly change the way they work next year. 47% of them believe that AI will make them more productive.

93% of the marketers stated that AI will support their work and help create space for teams to think innovatively and free up considerable time to build impactful creative campaigns.

88% of the marketers plan to use AI daily tasks, such as summarising lengthy articles and videos. 82% plan to use AI to create first drafts of written content and presentations and 83% feel it will help them solve problems.

According to the report, 45% of the marketers have experimented with tools such as ChatGPT. The report further added that 87% of B2B marketing leaders in India plan to increase their use of generative AI in the next year.

Ashutosh Gupta, country manager, LinkedIn India, said, “AI tools can work as great supporters for B2B CMOs by taking on operational tasks and creating room for marketers to focus on building strong customer relationships. Amid competing priorities and limited resources, AI empowers marketers to excel in strategic work, deepen customer connections, and create memorable campaigns that drive immediate action and fuel long-term business growth."