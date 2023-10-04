News Advertising Media Marketing Technology
Campaign India Team
2 days ago

47% marketers in India believe AI will make them more productive: LinkedIn report

Marketers believe AI will support their work and free up time to build impactful creative campaigns

47% marketers in India believe AI will make them more productive: LinkedIn report
More than three-quarters (78%) of marketers in India are ready to embrace artificial intelligence according to a report by LinkedIn. 
 
The study revealed that 83% of them believe that AI will significantly change the way they work next year. 47% of them believe that AI will make them more productive. 
 
93% of the marketers stated that AI will support their work and help create space for teams to think innovatively and free up considerable time to build impactful creative campaigns.
 
88% of the marketers plan to use AI daily tasks, such as summarising lengthy articles and videos. 82% plan to use AI to create first drafts of written content and presentations and 83% feel it will help them solve problems.
 
According to the report, 45% of the marketers have experimented with tools such as ChatGPT. The report further added that 87% of B2B marketing leaders in India plan to increase their use of generative AI in the next year.
 
Ashutosh Gupta, country manager, LinkedIn India, said, “AI tools can work as great supporters for B2B CMOs by taking on operational tasks and creating room for marketers to focus on building strong customer relationships. Amid competing priorities and limited resources, AI empowers marketers to excel in strategic work, deepen customer connections, and create memorable campaigns that drive immediate action and fuel long-term business growth." 
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

1 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

2 GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

3 Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

Publicis makes in-office attendance mandatory on Mondays and eliminates consecutive remote work days

4 Publicis makes in-office attendance mandatory on Mondays and eliminates consecutive remote work days

Russell Brand case: 'Legal and PR strategies need to work hand in hand'

5 Russell Brand case: 'Legal and PR strategies need to work hand in hand'

Retailer's body calls for legal action against Big B and Flipkart for 'misleading' ad

6 Retailer's body calls for legal action against Big B and Flipkart for 'misleading' ad

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

7 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Havas wins Shell's media account, deal sparks backlash as Red Havas loses client

8 Havas wins Shell's media account, deal sparks backlash as Red Havas loses client

Google ad jabs Apple over green-bubble texts

9 Google ad jabs Apple over green-bubble texts

Formula One debuts the world’s first ‘kiss-activated’ trophy at Japanese Grand Prix

10 Formula One debuts the world’s first ‘kiss-activated’ trophy at Japanese Grand Prix

Related Articles

Advertising Association forms AI Taskforce in UK
Sep 27, 2023
Will Green

Advertising Association forms AI Taskforce in UK

Consumers are blind to AI’s benefits—brands need to prove the data value transaction
Sep 7, 2023
Joseph Arthur

Consumers are blind to AI’s benefits—brands need to ...

AI hype is done: Time to embrace reality
Sep 3, 2023
Steve Barrett

AI hype is done: Time to embrace reality

Ads for 'AI girlfriends' offering sexual images and company are flooding social media
Sep 4, 2023
Matthew Keegan

Ads for 'AI girlfriends' offering sexual images and ...

Just Published

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Venus Teoh, Sabeco
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Venus Teoh, Sabeco

Not afraid to make bold moves, Teoh is breathing new life into one of Vietnam’s oldest brewing companies, helping local communities along the way.

How advertisers are funding record amounts of disinformation
15 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

How advertisers are funding record amounts of ...

The spread of unreliable AI-generated news websites are unintentionally being funded by some of the world's biggest brands through their programmatic ad buys. Campaign explores.

Journalism can't be prosecuted as terrorism: Press bodies in India seek intervention over latest NewsClick media arrests
1 day ago
Campaign India Team

Journalism can't be prosecuted as terrorism: Press ...

On October 3, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police raided the homes of 46 journalists, editors and writers related to the publication NewsClick—under the suspicion of disseminating Chinese propaganda and leading to two arrests under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Brands court Gen Z with anime as popularity surges
1 day ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Brands court Gen Z with anime as popularity surges

As audiences consume more global content, brands are tapping into the rising popularity of East Asian pop culture among U.S. audiences.