Havas expands in B2B marketing with new acquisition

Havas has announced its acquisition of UK-based B2B marketing agency, Ledger Bennett.

Ledger Bennett is an SME operating in EMEA, APAC and North America, and has served clients across industrial, tech and services including GE Digital and LinkedIn, since 1985.

It operates using a “fluid talent” model, in which a member of the team sits within a client’s organisation to understand its processes, and work with them to achieve their marketing goals.

Havas Business will merge under Ledger Bennett, and rebrand as “Ledger Bennett, a Havas Company”.

The new entity will scale in the US and move into new markets, including expansion in APAC.

Andrea Glenn, chief executive of Ledger Bennett, said: “When we started this process, we wanted to disrupt B2B marketing. Our conversations with Havas have been energising, and there’s a palpable ambitious appetite to scale B2B within Havas Media Network and throughout Havas.