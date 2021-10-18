Media News
Mindshare makes leadership changes in Malaysia

The agency group promotes Sheila Shanmugam to CEO and Chan Wan Lih to MD, replacing Animesh Kumar.

Clockwise from top left: Sheila Shanmugam, Chan Wan Lih, Farrah Harith, Animesh Kumar
GroupM agency Mindshare has promoted Sheila Shanmugam to oversee Mindshare, mSix and Neo as CEO of Mindshare Group in Malaysia.

Shanmugam was previously MD of mSix. She will report to Chanchal Chakrabarty, GroupM Malaysia CEO, and to Helen McRae, Mindshare's APAC CEO.

In addition, the agency promoted Chan Wan Lih, previously business director with MediaCom, to MD of Mindshare, replacing Animesh Kumar, who has moved back to India for personal reasons, according to the company. Farrah Harith, formerly GM for m/Six, has been promoted to fill Shanmugam's former role as MD, and will continue to report to Shanmugam.

“I am honoured to be entrusted with group responsibility," Shanmugam said in a release. "Very excited to drive integration building new services, creating value for clients, partners and our talents. With the able management team, it’s upwards and onwards for us.”

“The new Mindshare group leadership structure will be more nimble and adaptive to the rapidly evolving Malaysian market, under one leadership," said Chakrabarty. 

McRae praised Shanmugam and Chan as homegrown talents who bring a wealth of experience to their new roles.

“We thank [Kumar] for his focused leadership of Mindshare Malaysia during the challenging pandemic year and wish him the very best in his new endeavours,” Chakrabarty said.

Campaign Asia-Pacific

