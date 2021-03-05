Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership

Mindshare has appointed a dedicated China CEO and Greater China executive chair, roles previously managed by Amrita Randhawa.

Randhawa was promoted from Greater China CEO to oversee Asia-Pacific in March 2018. But she has maintained oversight of the key market ever since in her additional role of Greater China executive chair. Now, after a "long and thorough transition" lasting almost four months, Randhawa is relinquishing China to two new leaders.

Both roles have been filled by internal promotions. Benjamin Condit takes over the responsibility of Mindshare China CEO from his role as chief strategy officer. Linda Lin becomes executive chair of Greater China from her current role as chief operating officer.

Both appointments are effective immediately.

Condit first joined the Shanghai office in 2012 as digital partner and has been promoted twice since. As chief strategy officer he has been the architect behind some of the agency's biggest pitch wins. Prior to Mindshare, he has worked with both startups and global agencies like Isobar across Asia. As China CEO, he will report into Randhawa and GroupM China CEO Patrick Xu.

Lin is a Mindshare veteran, serving with the agency for more than 25 years. As Greater China executive chair she will work with Condit to define areas for future growth for Mindshare, including new services and brands. She will further work with GroupM's Xu to bring greater cohesion between the Mainland, Taiwan and Hong Kong operations for Mindshare’s key clients, who are increasingly looking at unifying operations in these markets.

Xu has led GroupM China since 2014, and expanded his remit to include Hong Kong and Taiwan in March last year.

He commented: "I am so delighted to see the two experienced leaders with relentless focus on client service and people development taking more crucial roles in Mindshare and GroupM. As we are transforming into the new era, I am confident that Benjamin and Linda are the right leaders in the right place to ensure our leading position for years ahead."

Randhawa said she "could not be happier, prouder or more confident of Mindshare China’s future".

Mindshare employs 1,000 people in China and ranks as the top media agency, according to R3's China New Business League for December 2020.