News Media Customer Experience
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Meta to launch verified subscription offering for APAC users this week

Meta Verified is a subscription bundle on Instagram and Facebook that includes a verified badge.

Meta to launch verified subscription offering for APAC users this week

Meta will launch its subscription offering called Meta Verified this week for 30 markets in Asia Pacific, including Singapore.

This subscription bundle will provide users a verified badge, proactive account protection, and access to account support. 

Eligible accounts must meet minimum activity requirements, such as prior posting history, and applicant must be at least 18 years old. Applicants are then required to submit a government ID that matches the profile name and photo of the Facebook or Instagram account they are applying for. 

Meta Verified subscriptions will also include proactive monitoring for account impersonation. The subscription can be bought on Instagram or Facebook in Singapore for SGD15 on the web and SGD18 on IOS and Android.  

Meta Verified shares some striking similarities with Twitter's account verification service, Twitter Blue, which serves to validate the authenticity of high-public-interest accounts. 

This is not the first time Meta is emulating Twitter, having recently launched its Threads app, which bears a resemblance to the app's text-based conversation capabilities. They've also previously drawn inspiration from successful features of other platforms such as TikTok and Snapchat, as seen with Instagram Reels and Stories. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

1 Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

2 MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

The Next Frontier: Why brands must live their stories in Web3

3 The Next Frontier: Why brands must live their stories in Web3

Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses Tourism Dept contract

4 Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses Tourism Dept contract

DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

5 DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

Cathay Pacific romances travellers with food in new global campaign

6 Cathay Pacific romances travellers with food in new global campaign

Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney bashes Bud Light for not publicly standing by her

7 Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney bashes Bud Light for not publicly standing by her

AI 2.0: redefining possible

8 AI 2.0: redefining possible

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

9 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

All the ways Shein’s influencer tour went wrong

10 All the ways Shein’s influencer tour went wrong

Related Articles

6 things for marketers to know about Meta’s ‘Twitter killer,’ Threads
Jul 6, 2023
Brandon Doerrer

6 things for marketers to know about Meta’s ...

Unravelling Threads: What Meta's Twitter rival means for comms pros
Jul 7, 2023
Ruth Lee

Unravelling Threads: What Meta's Twitter rival ...

Meta’s Reels is building a home for TikTok refugees
Apr 9, 2023
Brandon Doerrer

Meta’s Reels is building a home for TikTok refugees

TikTok on the rise as a news source, as Facebook wanes
Jun 15, 2023
Jonathan Owen

TikTok on the rise as a news source, as Facebook wanes

Just Published

Uncommon Creative Studio sells majority stake to Havas in deal worth up to $156 million
3 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Uncommon Creative Studio sells majority stake to ...

US expansion is key reason for Uncommon to take investment.

Twitter blocks links to Threads as traffic drops
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Twitter blocks links to Threads as traffic drops

Twitter users have reportedly been unable to find links to Threads on the platform.

Embrace disruption or become history, says Mastercard global CMO Raja Rajamannar
5 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Embrace disruption or become history, says ...

Marketing is at a never-seen-before inflection point; new technology is coming at everything, everywhere and all at once. Mastercard's global CMO tells Campaign that if marketers don't rise above the sea of sameness and the clutches of traditional marketing, they'll be history. Catch his wide-ranging interview here.

Anzu and IAS take on viewability and invalid traffic in gaming
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Anzu and IAS take on viewability and invalid ...

Marketers are looking for greater transparency and actionable data to deliver results for their campaigns as time in gaming increases.