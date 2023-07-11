Meta to launch verified subscription offering for APAC users this week

Meta will launch its subscription offering called Meta Verified this week for 30 markets in Asia Pacific, including Singapore.

This subscription bundle will provide users a verified badge, proactive account protection, and access to account support.

Eligible accounts must meet minimum activity requirements, such as prior posting history, and applicant must be at least 18 years old. Applicants are then required to submit a government ID that matches the profile name and photo of the Facebook or Instagram account they are applying for.

Meta Verified subscriptions will also include proactive monitoring for account impersonation. The subscription can be bought on Instagram or Facebook in Singapore for SGD15 on the web and SGD18 on IOS and Android.

Meta Verified shares some striking similarities with Twitter's account verification service, Twitter Blue, which serves to validate the authenticity of high-public-interest accounts.

This is not the first time Meta is emulating Twitter, having recently launched its Threads app, which bears a resemblance to the app's text-based conversation capabilities. They've also previously drawn inspiration from successful features of other platforms such as TikTok and Snapchat, as seen with Instagram Reels and Stories.