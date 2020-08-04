snapchat

Snapchat launches first global B2B campaign
Aug 4, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Snapchat launches first global B2B campaign

‘Meet the Snapchat’ generation runs in Australia, Canada and the US from today, followed by Europe and MENA later this month.

Dentsu Aegis Network and Snapchat enter strategic partnership
Jul 30, 2020
Campaign India Team

Dentsu Aegis Network and Snapchat enter strategic partnership

DAN will include Snapchat as its 'priority platforms' to distribute ad spends for its brands

Snapchat sets sights on India growth as TikTok is forced out
Jul 22, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Snapchat sets sights on India growth as TikTok is forced out

The social-media company has doubled its user numbers in India, but continues to struggle to monetise its users outside the US and Europe.

Snapchat names former Laundry Service CCO as head of global creative
Jul 21, 2020
Elaine Underwood

Snapchat names former Laundry Service CCO as head of global creative

Leo Macias joins the video-sharing app this month.

Snapchat launches brand profiles to strengthen advertiser ties with users
Jul 16, 2020
Omar Oakes

Snapchat launches brand profiles to strengthen advertiser ties with users

Platform wants brands to build permanent archives to which users can keeping coming back.

Snap to open Singapore office as it eyes Southeast Asia expansion
Jun 25, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Snap to open Singapore office as it eyes Southeast Asia expansion

Snapchat wants to grow its user base and ad partners in Southeast Asia, but it will have to contend with rival TikTok.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia