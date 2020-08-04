snapchat
Snapchat launches first global B2B campaign
‘Meet the Snapchat’ generation runs in Australia, Canada and the US from today, followed by Europe and MENA later this month.
Dentsu Aegis Network and Snapchat enter strategic partnership
DAN will include Snapchat as its 'priority platforms' to distribute ad spends for its brands
Snapchat sets sights on India growth as TikTok is forced out
The social-media company has doubled its user numbers in India, but continues to struggle to monetise its users outside the US and Europe.
Snapchat names former Laundry Service CCO as head of global creative
Leo Macias joins the video-sharing app this month.
Snapchat launches brand profiles to strengthen advertiser ties with users
Platform wants brands to build permanent archives to which users can keeping coming back.
Snap to open Singapore office as it eyes Southeast Asia expansion
Snapchat wants to grow its user base and ad partners in Southeast Asia, but it will have to contend with rival TikTok.
