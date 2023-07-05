News Media PR
Brandon Doerrer
21 hours ago

6 things for marketers to know about Meta’s ‘Twitter killer,’ Threads

The Instagram-based app launches on Thursday.

6 things for marketers to know about Meta’s ‘Twitter killer,’ Threads

The countdown is on to the launch of Meta’s Twitter competitor, Threads, which is launching on Thursday on iOS with Android expected soon. 

A few developers got their hands on the app early. While Threads looks similar to Twitter, according to leaks, it also has a few unique things going for it.

Threads sync with Instagram

There’s a lot of crossover between Threads and Instagram, meaning that brands and creators that have built followings on the video and image site don’t have to start from scratch on the new text-based platform as they would on other Twitter alternatives such as BlueskyMastodon and Post.

Users on Threads and Instagram will be able to share one username, display name and profile picture across both, meaning users won’t have to worry about racing an impersonator to secure a name. Blocking an account on one site would also block it on the other. 

Earning followers is a different story. According to developer and self-proclaimed leaker Alessandro Paluzzi, who caught wind of Threads in March, Instagram will promote Threads accounts belonging to people a user already follows. Instagram will encourage those following a brand or creator to do the same on Threads, but it isn’t an automatic process right off the bat.

Users can choose to automatically follow Instagram accounts on Threads, according to 9to5Google. They can automatically follow public profiles, request to follow private ones and put out a “pending follow” to those who haven’t made a Threads account.

A few brands and creators are already on board

Meta briefly made a web version of Threads available on Wednesday before pulling profiles down a few hours later. A handful of creators, brands and executives made accounts, including Netflix, Gary Vaynerchuk, Mark Zuckerberg, Instagram head Adam Mosseri and author Connor Franta.

A screenshot of Netflix’s post looks like it came straight off Twitter.

Meta has also already given select creators a guide for how to use Threads, according to Business Insider. Those instructions seem limited to downloading and using the app as well as advice on when and how often to post.

There’s no word on what creator monetization will look like, but Meta appears to be focused on building those relationships.

Functionally works just like Twitter

As evidenced by Netflix’s post, Threads and Twitter will operate similarly. On posts, there are icons for liking, reposting and replying. Profile pictures appear in little circles; there are character counts, ways to attach pictures and videos and blue-check verification badges, though no golds at the moment. 

In terms of brand safety, Instagram head Adam Mosseri posted on Tuesday that users can restrict replies to profiles they follow or those mentioned in the post.

Unavailable in the EU at launch

Due to ambiguity in the Digital Markets Act, Threads won’t make its way to the E.U. at launch. There’s no word on when it will hit that market.

Connects to decentralized platforms like Mastodon

Threads will eventually support ActivityPub, a protocol that supports posting on decentralized platforms such as Mastodon. While unavailable at launch, that will allow Threads users to follow and interact with other users across servers, though it’s not yet clear what those interactions will look like.

There’s currently no release date for ActivityPub support.

Meta is capitalizing on Twitter’s problems

Threads was supposed to debut later in July. After Twitter put a daily limit on the number of tweets users can read and put Tweetdeck behind a Blue paywall, Meta pushed up the release date.

At a company-wide meeting in June, Meta chief product officer Chris Cox told employees that “we’ve been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run, that they believe that they can trust and rely upon for distribution.”

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

1 MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

YouTube reportedly tests new in-app and in-site gaming

2 YouTube reportedly tests new in-app and in-site gaming

Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

3 Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

Prolonged protests put Reddit at crossroads with ad revenue

4 Prolonged protests put Reddit at crossroads with ad revenue

DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

5 DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

Google misleads advertisers, violating standards, says video ad research report

6 Google misleads advertisers, violating standards, says video ad research report

Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney bashes Bud Light for not publicly standing by her

7 Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney bashes Bud Light for not publicly standing by her

Cathay Pacific romances travellers with food in new global campaign

8 Cathay Pacific romances travellers with food in new global campaign

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

9 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

All the ways Shein’s influencer tour went wrong

10 All the ways Shein’s influencer tour went wrong

Related Articles

Unravelling Threads: What Meta's Twitter rival means for comms pros
3 hours ago
Ruth Lee

Unravelling Threads: What Meta's Twitter rival ...

Instagram set to launch text-based app
May 23, 2023
Staff Reporters

Instagram set to launch text-based app

Meta launches ad measurement tools for Facebook and Instagram's Reels
Jun 21, 2023
Staff Reporters

Meta launches ad measurement tools for Facebook and ...

Meta restores revenue growth as newer ad formats show promise
Apr 27, 2023
Jessica Heygate

Meta restores revenue growth as newer ad formats ...

Just Published

C-beauty doubles its market share in just five years
3 hours ago
Kevin Rozario

C-beauty doubles its market share in just five years

Chinese beauty brands are starting to go high-end, and that’s something international players will need to adapt to.

Unravelling Threads: What Meta's Twitter rival means for comms pros
3 hours ago
Ruth Lee

Unravelling Threads: What Meta's Twitter rival ...

Amid yet another tumultuous week at Twitter, Meta has dropped the biggest spanner-in-the-works yet for the bluebird: the announcement that Twitter-copycat, Threads has launched.

Churn concern: Agencies on staff exits, junior-level exodus and slower hiring
The Knowledge
3 hours ago
Jonathan Weinberg

Churn concern: Agencies on staff exits, junior-level...

Agencies continued to see a high turnover of staff in 2022, but as client and economic pressures have shifted, so too has the approach to hiring new recruits.

Pringles repurposes iconic US Superbowl 'Can Hands' ad
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Pringles repurposes iconic US Superbowl 'Can Hands' ad

Pringles remakes its Super Bowl ads for the European market, poking fun at what can happen when people get their hands stuck inside a Pringles tub.