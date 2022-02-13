Mediahub becomes first digital AOR for Dulux owner AkzoNobel

Dulux owner AkzoNobel has appointed Interpublic Group’s Mediahub as its first dedicated global digital media agency of record.

The agency won the business in a two-way competitive-pitch against MediaCom, the latter having won the entire media account—both offline and online—in 2017.

Mediahub's global remit covers every market except China, where MediaCom retained the digital assignment.

The review was conducted by MediaPath and ran for a total of six months.

Mediahub's appointment to handle digital duties does not affect MediaCom's work on the rest of the account—it will continue to handle offline media planning and buying.

Data strategy was a key part of the brief and Mediahub included IPG’s customer intelligence company Acxiom at the core of its pitch.

One of MediaCom's most recent campaigns for Dulux included a sponsorship of Channel 4's rebooted Changing Rooms.

Kim Potters, commercial marketing director at AkzoNobel, said: “[Mediahub] showed immense passion throughout the process combined with a strong understanding of our business, consumer and vision for digital marketing, and we look forward to transforming our approach to digital media with them.”

As well as Dulux, AkzoNobel owns the Sikkens, Hammerite and Alabastine brands.

Ross Jenkins, chief executive of Mediahub, EMEA and APAC, said: “This is a significant global win for Mediahub and was delivered via a potent mix of human insight, technology, and media creativity.

“We believe the international model is ripe for re-invention and companies like AkzoNobel are seeing the value in more centralised operating models that enable them to be faster, smarter, and better codified.”

Mediahub’s other recent wins have included Slack, Twitch and Pinterest.