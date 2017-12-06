Search
akzonobel
14 hours ago
Mediahub becomes first digital AOR for Dulux owner AkzoNobel
MediaCom lost pitch for digital remit in all markets except China.
Dec 6, 2017
Dulux owner AkzoNobel appoints MediaCom to global account
The five-month pitch covered the company’s largest markets, including China, Indonesia and India.
May 28, 2013
Fortune Indonesia and Fortune PR announce business wins
JAKARTA - Fortune Indonesia and Fortune PR have each announced a business win.
Mar 16, 2012
AkzoNobel reappoints Blugrapes to social media duties
SINGAPORE - Decorative paints company AkzoNobel has reappointed Blugrapes as the social media agency for its paint brand Dulux.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins