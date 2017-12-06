akzonobel

Mediahub becomes first digital AOR for Dulux owner AkzoNobel
14 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Mediahub becomes first digital AOR for Dulux owner AkzoNobel

MediaCom lost pitch for digital remit in all markets except China.

Dulux owner AkzoNobel appoints MediaCom to global account
Dec 6, 2017
Alex Brownsell

Dulux owner AkzoNobel appoints MediaCom to global account

The five-month pitch covered the company’s largest markets, including China, Indonesia and India.

Fortune Indonesia and Fortune PR announce business wins
May 28, 2013
Racheal Lee

Fortune Indonesia and Fortune PR announce business wins

JAKARTA - Fortune Indonesia and Fortune PR have each announced a business win.

AkzoNobel reappoints Blugrapes to social media duties
Mar 16, 2012
Staff Reporters

AkzoNobel reappoints Blugrapes to social media duties

SINGAPORE - Decorative paints company AkzoNobel has reappointed Blugrapes as the social media agency for its paint brand Dulux.

