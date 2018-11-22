Alex Brownsell

KFC: A very fcking clever campaign
Advertising
Nov 22, 2018
KFC: A very fcking clever campaign

CASE STUDY: The inside story on how the brand and its agency, Mother, dragged victory from the jaws of potentially disastrous supply issues in the UK.

WPP implements hiring freeze
Advertising
Nov 6, 2018
WPP implements hiring freeze

The group had been expected to hire about 2,000 new employees.

Sorrell: 'Revenge? That'd be building the new-era, new-approach agency'
Advertising
Nov 2, 2018
Sorrell: 'Revenge? That'd be building the new-era, ...

The S4 Capital founder spoke at a Campaign Breakfast Briefing in London Thursday morning.

Apple regains crown as world's most valuable brand as Facebook value sinks
Marketing
Oct 4, 2018
Apple regains crown as world's most valuable brand ...

Apple has beaten Google to return to the top, with Amazon in third place.

Mars consolidates global media planning and buying into MediaCom
Media
Aug 9, 2018
Mars consolidates global media planning and buying ...

The entire global business, including buying for the US and China, is worth $1.8 billion globally and kicks in starting in January.

Samsung appoints Leo Burnett to global Visual Display account
Advertising
Jul 31, 2018
Samsung appoints Leo Burnett to global Visual ...

The remit includes global brand positioning, integrated communications strategy and creative. The account will be run out of Chicago.

