Mediahub UK wins Farfetch media account

Mediahub UK, part of the MullenLowe Group, has won the global communications planning and media buying account for luxury fashion platform Farfetch.

In a four-way pitch, Mediahub saw off incumbent MediaCom, Hearts & Science and Havas. The review was reported earlier this year.

Mediahub will work closely with Farfetch in London on global strategy, governance, analytics, learning and optimisation, while local implementation will be led by the agency's offices in New York, Dubai and Shanghai.

Mediahub's first campaign will run in April 2022.

The pitch process was run by AAR and The Aperto Partnership, both of which managed the commercials and contractual elements.

Farfetch's mission is to be the global platform for luxury fashion, connecting creators, curators and consumers. The Farfetch marketplace currently connects customers in more than 190 countries and territories and offers items from more than 50 countries.

Gareth Jones, global chief marketing officer at Farfetch, said: "Farfetch is currently a bigger business than it is a brand—which presents a fantastic opportunity for us and Mediahub to build on. We are rebalancing our brand investment to enable this and having now identified our perfect partners, we are looking forward to working together on this exciting global challenge."

Danny Donovan, chief executive at Mediahub UK, added: "Farfetch epitomises our perfect client – huge ambitions and a clear vision to realise those ambitions. They strive to challenge category norms and are determined to reflect that in their communications.

"The team are oozing smarts, are incredibly driven and are very nice to boot; a fantastic group of humans who ran a great process which was ably assisted by AAR and Aperto."

In April Farfetch launched its global brand campaign 'The perfect match #onlyonfarfetch', developed in-house. The multimedia series of portraits and films juxtaposed the global with the personal showcasing sellers alongside buyers.