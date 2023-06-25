Majority of creatives worried by impact of generative AI

Research into creative industry workers' views on generative artificial intelligence has found that more than two-thirds are concerned about its impact on their profession.

The anonymous survey by marketing agency Empower was aimed at people in design, comms, marketing, digital and video production and attracted just over 200 responses.

Only 13% said they were “not at all concerned” about generative AI’s impacts on their profession, against 24% who said they were “very concerned”.

A further 22% were “moderately concerned” and 25% were “somewhat concerned”.

There were nearly identical levels of concern about whether generative AI could replace human creativity in the creative industries: