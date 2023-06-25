Majority of creatives worried by impact of generative AI

Research into creative industry workers' views on generative artificial intelligence has found that more than two-thirds are concerned about its impact on their profession.
The anonymous survey by marketing agency Empower was aimed at people in design, comms, marketing, digital and video production and attracted just over 200 responses.
Only 13% said they were “not at all concerned” about generative AI’s impacts on their profession, against 24% who said they were “very concerned”.
A further 22% were “moderately concerned” and 25% were “somewhat concerned”.
There were nearly identical levels of concern about whether generative AI could replace human creativity in the creative industries:
Ben Mathews, co-founder of Empower, said: "AI is already capable of performing some tasks traditionally done by creatives, often at a higher efficiency and lower cost.
“This is naturally causing concern for a lot of creative professionals, especially when compounded by the rapid pace of the impacts taking place – and the take-up of AI tools by agencies and brands that may have previously outsourced work to creatives.
“While there are many potential benefits, for many creatives there are significant concerns. Those that are learning the tools and how they can improve the value of their work will be the ones still in demand."