creatives
The rise and fall of the rock star creative
Having a leader (male or female) with a god complex is not only bad for business, it's also bad for creativity.
The soul-feeding habits of 6 leading creative minds
Ahead of the Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity, two jury presidents and four top global creatives reveal their daily routines. Do yours stifle creativity or enable it to flourish?
The unusual shared existences of co-chief creative officers
How do co-ECDs navigate being their agency's creative engine and manager to their teams, as well as an effective, empathetic partner?
Nick Law: "Creatives need to step up"
CANNES IN SHORTS: The global chief creative officer at Publicis Groupe tells Cannes Lions that creatives can't hide behind the big idea, but need to become masters of media and step up as business partners.
“My question for the industry’s men: ‘Hey, when are you going to realise? It’s time.’”
Gabriela Guerra successfully campaigned against discrimination in Brazil's 'Young Lions' competition. Here the 2019 Cannes 'See It Be It' finalist shares her thoughts on equality (lacking), the overwork epidemic and the creative benefits of living in her new home, Singapore.
Competition: Design Campaign a 50th birthday cover
Campaign turns 50 this year. To celebrate, we'll be unveiling a special Asia-themed 50th birthday magazine issue at Spikes Asia, and we want YOU to design the cover.
