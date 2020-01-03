creatives

The rise and fall of the rock star creative
Jan 3, 2020
Melanie Welsh

The rise and fall of the rock star creative

Having a leader (male or female) with a god complex is not only bad for business, it's also bad for creativity.

The soul-feeding habits of 6 leading creative minds
Sep 17, 2019
Staff

The soul-feeding habits of 6 leading creative minds

Ahead of the Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity, two jury presidents and four top global creatives reveal their daily routines. Do yours stifle creativity or enable it to flourish?

The unusual shared existences of co-chief creative officers
Sep 5, 2019
Olivia Parker

The unusual shared existences of co-chief creative officers

How do co-ECDs navigate being their agency's creative engine and manager to their teams, as well as an effective, empathetic partner?

Nick Law:
Jun 17, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Nick Law: "Creatives need to step up"

CANNES IN SHORTS: The global chief creative officer at Publicis Groupe tells Cannes Lions that creatives can't hide behind the big idea, but need to become masters of media and step up as business partners.

“My question for the industry’s men: ‘Hey, when are you going to realise? It’s time.’”
Apr 17, 2019
Olivia Parker

“My question for the industry’s men: ‘Hey, when are you going to realise? It’s time.’”

Gabriela Guerra successfully campaigned against discrimination in Brazil's 'Young Lions' competition. Here the 2019 Cannes 'See It Be It' finalist shares her thoughts on equality (lacking), the overwork epidemic and the creative benefits of living in her new home, Singapore.

Competition: Design Campaign a 50th birthday cover
Jul 25, 2018
Olivia Parker

Competition: Design Campaign a 50th birthday cover

Campaign turns 50 this year. To celebrate, we'll be unveiling a special Asia-themed 50th birthday magazine issue at Spikes Asia, and we want YOU to design the cover.

