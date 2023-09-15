Lewis Hamilton dominates Formula One popularity charts in Singapore

Source: YouGov Surveys
Key findings:
- More than one-third (36%) Singapore residents follow F1 motor racing.
- Britain’s Lewis Hamilton enjoys the largest fanbase among F1 followers in Singapore. The Mercedes driver came out on top when fans were asked to select their three favourites competing at this year’s race, and again when fans were asked to rank their number one driver.
- Compared to other birth cohorts, Gen X has the highest proportion of F1 followers (41%). Men are also more likely than women to be F1 followers across all generations, but especially among Gen Z.
- When asked about this year’s Singapore Grand Prix, about a third of F1 followers in Singapore (32%) say they will be watching the race on-site. Notably, about a fifth (18%) of attendees are attending the race in person for the first time.
- About three in five (59%) of this year’s racegoers say the opportunity to meet up with friends to watch the race together has drawn them to attend the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix in person, while 57% say they generally enjoy a trackside view of the race.
- About half (49%) of racegoers also cite being a fan of one or more F1 drivers as a reason to buy tickets, while two in five (39%) point to entertainment being a factor for shelling out the big bucks on tickets.
Methodology: YouGov Surveys’ F1 study was conducted online in August 2023, with a nationally representative sample of 1,022 adults (aged 18+ years) in Singapore, using a questionnaire designed by YouGov. Data figures have been weighted by age, gender, and ethnicity to be representative of all adults in Singapore (18 years or older), and reflect the latest Singapore Department of Statistics (DOS) estimates.
Other findings:
- Most first-time attendees—three in five (62%) as well—also cited meeting up with friends to watch together as the most common reason for catching a trackside view of the race.
- Among the non-attendees, close to three-fifths (58%) of F1 followers who aren’t attending the 2023 race in person say ticket prices are out of their budget this year. Notably, ticketing costs are by far the most common reason among past attendees who are not catching the race on site this year as well (52%).
- Over half (54%) also cite preferring viewing it on television, as do almost two-fifths (38%) among past attendees. The next most common reasons, following at a distance, are not being able to secure race tickets in time and not being interested in this year’s entertainment lineup / performing artists.
- Spain’s Fernando Alonso is next most popular in the top three favourite drivers ranking, but comes in third in the most favourite ranking, while the reverse is true for Netherlands’ Max Verstappen—indicating that the Aston Martin driver has slightly broader appeal, while the Red Bull driver has more fans for whom he is their top favourite.
- Other drivers with broad appeal, but are a top favourite among noticeably lesser fans, include Mexico’s Sergio Perez (Red Bull), Spain’s Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and Germany’s Nico Hulkenberg (Haas F1).
- On the other hand, Finland’s Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) and Britain’s Lando Norris (McLaren) have more niche appeal, and rank noticeably higher in the most favourite ranking compared to the top three favourites ranking.
- Lastly, when it comes to the performing artists, Robbie Williams is the most popular one performing at this year’s Singapore Grand Prix. The English singer, formerly of pop group 'Take That', came out tops when fans were asked to select their three most favourite entertainment acts at this year’s race, and again when fans were asked to rank their number one most favourite artist.
- US rapper-singer Post Malone is the next most favourite, followed by Hong Kong rapper-singer Jackson Wang on the third spot.