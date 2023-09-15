Lewis Hamilton dominates Formula One popularity charts in Singapore

Source: YouGov Surveys

Key findings:

More than one-third (36%) Singapore residents follow F1 motor racing.

Britain’s Lewis Hamilton enjoys the largest fanbase among F1 followers in Singapore. The Mercedes driver came out on top when fans were asked to select their three favourites competing at this year’s race, and again when fans were asked to rank their number one driver.

Compared to other birth cohorts, Gen X has the highest proportion of F1 followers (41%). Men are also more likely than women to be F1 followers across all generations, but especially among Gen Z.

When asked about this year’s Singapore Grand Prix, about a third of F1 followers in Singapore (32%) say they will be watching the race on-site. Notably, about a fifth (18%) of attendees are attending the race in person for the first time.

About three in five (59%) of this year’s racegoers say the opportunity to meet up with friends to watch the race together has drawn them to attend the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix in person, while 57% say they generally enjoy a trackside view of the race.

About half (49%) of racegoers also cite being a fan of one or more F1 drivers as a reason to buy tickets, while two in five (39%) point to entertainment being a factor for shelling out the big bucks on tickets.

Methodology: YouGov Surveys’ F1 study was conducted online in August 2023, with a nationally representative sample of 1,022 adults (aged 18+ years) in Singapore, using a questionnaire designed by YouGov. Data figures have been weighted by age, gender, and ethnicity to be representative of all adults in Singapore (18 years or older), and reflect the latest Singapore Department of Statistics (DOS) estimates.

Other findings: