formula one

Lewis Hamilton dominates Formula One popularity charts in Singapore
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Lewis Hamilton dominates Formula One popularity charts in Singapore

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Ahead of the F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2023, YouGov looks into what’s drawing crowds, favourite drivers and performing artists.

Wieden+Kennedy spot depicts sensory overload of ‘new era of Formula One’
Jul 23, 2021
Ben Bold

Wieden+Kennedy spot depicts sensory overload of ‘new era of Formula One’

The sport has been accused of becoming too staid and predictable. The 2022 season seeks to redress that.

Red Bull and Heineken: F1 marketing overhaul is starting to pay off
Mar 21, 2019
Daniel Farey-Jones

Red Bull and Heineken: F1 marketing overhaul is starting to pay off

Beer brand praises sport's new 'accessibility' after end of Bernie Ecclestone era.

WHO shines spotlight on F1 and calls for enforcement of tobacco marketing bans
Mar 21, 2019
Jonathan Owen

WHO shines spotlight on F1 and calls for enforcement of tobacco marketing bans

Comments follow series of high-profile F1 sponsorship deals recently.

Mango Sydney names new head of experiential
Dec 15, 2017
Staff Writer

Mango Sydney names new head of experiential

Belle Sparavec has delivered major campaigns for Formula One, Tourism Australia and Marina Bay Sands.

Checkered response: F1's new logo
Nov 28, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

Checkered response: F1's new logo

Asia's sports marketers and design chiefs weigh-in on Formula 1's controversial new look

