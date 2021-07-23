Search
1 day ago
Lewis Hamilton dominates Formula One popularity charts in Singapore
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Ahead of the F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2023, YouGov looks into what’s drawing crowds, favourite drivers and performing artists.
Jul 23, 2021
Wieden+Kennedy spot depicts sensory overload of ‘new era of Formula One’
The sport has been accused of becoming too staid and predictable. The 2022 season seeks to redress that.
Mar 21, 2019
Red Bull and Heineken: F1 marketing overhaul is starting to pay off
Beer brand praises sport's new 'accessibility' after end of Bernie Ecclestone era.
Mar 21, 2019
WHO shines spotlight on F1 and calls for enforcement of tobacco marketing bans
Comments follow series of high-profile F1 sponsorship deals recently.
Dec 15, 2017
Mango Sydney names new head of experiential
Belle Sparavec has delivered major campaigns for Formula One, Tourism Australia and Marina Bay Sands.
Nov 28, 2017
Checkered response: F1's new logo
Asia's sports marketers and design chiefs weigh-in on Formula 1's controversial new look
