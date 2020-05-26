f1
How a local male-grooming brand is shifting its Vietnam F1 dreams to another gear
X-Men shampoo took prime positioning as an early local F1 partner ahead of the inaugural Vietnam Grand Prix. Then came COVID-19.
'Commercial models need to catch up to live sports consumption' says F1 tech provider
While broadcasters still play an important role in curating the live sport experience for fans, they must also figure out how to monetise the viewing experience as it spreads across platforms.
Infiniti puts F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo into a different kind of competition
A five-minute film in the style of 'The Office' has the Renault F1 Team driver vying to repeat as employee of the month at one of the brand's dealerships.
Red Bull and Heineken: F1 marketing overhaul is starting to pay off
Beer brand praises sport's new 'accessibility' after end of Bernie Ecclestone era.
WHO shines spotlight on F1 and calls for enforcement of tobacco marketing bans
Comments follow series of high-profile F1 sponsorship deals recently.
F1 puts fans in wind tunnels for global 'Engineered insanity' campaign
Visceral thrills come to the fore in the sport's first-ever global marketing campaign.
