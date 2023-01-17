Advertising Marketing Media PR News
Sabrina Sanchez
Jan 18, 2023

Kevin Nelson joins Ogilvy as WPP’s global client lead for IBM

He replaces John Dunleavy who recently left to join McCann North America as CEO.

Kevin Nelson has been named WPP’s global client lead for IBM and will lead Ogilvy’s global B2B practice, the company announced Tuesday.

Nelson will lead WPP’s multidisciplinary global team dedicated to IBM across strategy, creative, media and data analytics. He joins from McCann New York, where he was managing director and global business lead for IPG’s global Microsoft account.

He replaces John Dulvaney, WPP’s former global client lead, boomeranged back to McCann Worldwide to serve as president of North America. Nelson will be based in Ogilvy’s New York office.

“IBM is a company that has pioneered new eras of business throughout its 110-year history with a longstanding tradition of innovation and creative excellence,” he said about the move in a press release. “It’s an honor to be a part of that legacy and I look forward to bringing the best of WPP to IBM as we write the next chapter in the company’s evolution together.” 

One of its largest accounts, Ogilvy has served as IBM’s global creative agency for nearly 30 years.

In August 2022, Ogilvy brought on Matthew Curry as global creative lead for IBM from McCann, where he led creative for Verizon.

Nelson joins Ogilvy at a time of various leadership changes to the company’s global team, including Devika Bulchandani replacing Andy Main as global CEO in September 2022.

Now, with a full team, Nelson will help drive Ogilvy’s IBM and B2B business forward.

“[Kevin’s] experience working at the intersection of technology, innovation, and transformation throughout his career will be incredibly valuable as we help drive IBM’s business forward,” said Devika Bulchandani, global CEO of Ogilvy, in a press release. “[His] depth and breadth of expertise will also help us further accelerate our efforts to deliver compelling and meaningful experiences for clients across the rapidly evolving B2B landscape.” 

Source:
Campaign US

