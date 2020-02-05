ibm
IBM CMO: With great technology comes great responsibility
“In many ways, Watson was the brand that introduced AI to society,” Michelle Peluso says.
IBM launches creative assessment tool
IBM's Advertising Accelerator will help advertisers and marketers better understand what creative elements resonate with their audiences.
MediaMath’s open strategy in Asia
MediaMath is staking its reputation as an advocate for programmatic transparency to win Asian customers while looking to IBM to help gain an edge.
AI cheat sheet: The basics of Einstein, Albert, Watson and friends
What in tarnation is a Vidora? And should you care? We asked some experts to help define the capabilities of the marketing-related AIs on offer.
IPG Mediabrands deepens AI focus with IBM partnership
Collaboration sees Inventure Malaysia get access to IBM’s predictive intelligence tools.
IBM-Salesforce partnership combines Watson and Einstein for customer service
The latest cross-channel collaboration exposes the industry leaders in enterprise software to their respective audiences.
