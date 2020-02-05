ibm

IBM CMO: With great technology comes great responsibility
Feb 5, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

IBM CMO: With great technology comes great responsibility

“In many ways, Watson was the brand that introduced AI to society,” Michelle Peluso says.

IBM launches creative assessment tool
Jan 8, 2020
Michael Heusner

IBM launches creative assessment tool

IBM's Advertising Accelerator will help advertisers and marketers better understand what creative elements resonate with their audiences.

MediaMath’s open strategy in Asia
Dec 20, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

MediaMath’s open strategy in Asia

MediaMath is staking its reputation as an advocate for programmatic transparency to win Asian customers while looking to IBM to help gain an edge.

AI cheat sheet: The basics of Einstein, Albert, Watson and friends
Mar 1, 2018
Rick Boost

AI cheat sheet: The basics of Einstein, Albert, Watson and friends

What in tarnation is a Vidora? And should you care? We asked some experts to help define the capabilities of the marketing-related AIs on offer.

IPG Mediabrands deepens AI focus with IBM partnership
Feb 12, 2018
Faaez Samadi

IPG Mediabrands deepens AI focus with IBM partnership

Collaboration sees Inventure Malaysia get access to IBM’s predictive intelligence tools.

IBM-Salesforce partnership combines Watson and Einstein for customer service
Jan 26, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

IBM-Salesforce partnership combines Watson and Einstein for customer service

The latest cross-channel collaboration exposes the industry leaders in enterprise software to their respective audiences.

