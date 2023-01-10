Global new-biz client spotlight: IBM, Virgin Red and Canon dominate tech billings

IBM, Virgin Red and Canon were among the brands that contributed to new-business billings in the technology, IT and electronics sector in October.

Global October billings reached US$3.3 billion, with technology contributing a quarter (US$819 million) of this, according to Campaign’s Advertising Intelligence tool.

IBM was the biggest account move in this sector and represented 84% (US$684.9 million) of its billings in the month. The brand appointed Publicis Groupe’s Hawkeye to its creative account in the US.

Rewards club Virgin Red was another big win, with Denstu’s Carat taking over the US$50 million global media business. Meanwhile, LS Digital picked up the creative task for Canon in India, worth US$22.7 million.

Data by Campaign and R3 shows that tech was a lot more active in October 2021. Billings of US$1.6 billion were double that of October 2022's US$819 million. The number of account moves was also on the decline, from 58 to 34.



FMCG on the rise

In terms of most active sectors, FMCG came in second with billings of US$753.7 million from 62 reviews, accounting for 23% of global billings in October.

FMCG was also one of the few sectors to record a year-on-year increase in billings, posting a 45% climb from US$520.2 million in October 2021 to US$753.7 million in October 2022.

Publicis Groupe snapped up the two largest wins in FMCG. Starcom won Kellogg in the US for US$411.7 million in billings, while sister agency Performics landed Pernod Ricard’s media brief for US$40 million, also in the US.

In addition, WPP’s Wavemaker picked up L'Oréal media in Poland worth US$31.9 million and Pebbles Cereal handed Interpublic’s McCann a creative brief worth US$30 million.



Strong performance in finance

Finance & insurance was the third most active sector in October, with billings of US$366.8 million from 33 account moves. July was the last time the sector made the top three (with billings of US$713.3 million).

The largest account in October was picked up by Hawkeye–the shop was added to the creative roster of a confidential US client for US$278.8 million. Sister agency Conill also snapped up a confidential US client valued at US$40 million.



Australian finance company Aware Super picked Atomic 212 to handle its US$10 million media brief, while Neilson Financial Services in Canada chose Omnicom’s Hearts & Science for its US$5 million media account.

The finance sector also posted a year-on-year increase in billings, from US$261.5 million in October 2021 to US$366.8 million. That said, the number of accounts took a dip, from 51 to 33.



Publicis dominates most active sectors

Publicis was the standout of the “big six” holding companies in the top three most active sectors in October. In tech, billings for Publicis totalled US$692.2 million from five wins, representing 85% of the sector's total in October.

Dentsu followed with US$66.3 million from six reviews, accounting for 8% of the monthly total in the sector.





In FMCG, Publicis accounted for two-thirds of the sector’s billings in October, with US$473.2 million from six accounts. WPP followed with US$100.8 million from 16 accounts, representing 13% of the month’s billings.

Lastly, the one win by Publicis in finance landed it on top with US$318.8 million in billings, representing 87% of the sector's monthly total.