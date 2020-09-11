Kellogg's gives new meaning to 'fusion' cuisine

This amusing TVC launches Kellogg’s Australia's new Just Right Fusion product, which combines granola and cereal. Wunderman Thompson Australia helped develop the overall brand positioning, strategy and creative campaign.

In a rare event, the agency's press release about the campaign is quite informative about the intent and creative direction, so Ad Nut is going to share some of it with you:

Angela Morris, national chief strategy officer at Wunderman Thompson Australia, said the historical Just Right promise of balance, captured by long-term brand tagline ‘Not too heavy, not too light’, no longer resonated with some key audiences. Therefore, Wunderman Thompson had to resolve how to launch the new variant into this evolved and highly competitive breakfast market.



“Just Right Fusion is designed to appeal to the adventurous foodie, who is bored of the normal breakfast cereal tropes and is seeking something different. Which is why creatively our strategy is to be intriguing and a little off-centre,” she said.

The campaign, which launched Sunday (September 6), includes the 15-second TVC above, and digital video including six-second YouTube bumpers.

Ad Nut would happily give Just Right Fusion a try, although it looks disappointingly light on nuts and seeds.

