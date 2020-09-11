Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
17 hours ago

Kellogg's gives new meaning to 'fusion' cuisine

A new two-in-one breakfast product brings a couple closer together in this fun spot by Wunderman Thompson for Kellogg's Australia.

Kellogg's gives new meaning to 'fusion' cuisine

This amusing TVC launches Kellogg’s Australia's new Just Right Fusion product, which combines granola and cereal. Wunderman Thompson Australia helped develop the overall brand positioning, strategy and creative campaign.

In a rare event, the agency's press release about the campaign is quite informative about the intent and creative direction, so Ad Nut is going to share some of it with you:

Angela Morris, national chief strategy officer at Wunderman Thompson Australia, said the historical Just Right promise of balance, captured by long-term brand tagline ‘Not too heavy, not too light’, no longer resonated with some key audiences. Therefore, Wunderman Thompson had to resolve how to launch the new variant into this evolved and highly competitive breakfast market.

“Just Right Fusion is designed to appeal to the adventurous foodie, who is bored of the normal breakfast cereal tropes and is seeking something different. Which is why creatively our strategy is to be intriguing and a little off-centre,” she said.

The campaign, which launched Sunday (September 6), includes the 15-second TVC above, and digital video including six-second YouTube bumpers.

Ad Nut would happily give Just Right Fusion a try, although it looks disappointingly light on nuts and seeds.

CREDITS

Simon Langley, National Chief Creative Officer
Angela Morris, National Chief Strategy Officer
Steve Hey, Creative Group Head
Simon Koay, Senior Art Director
Carnelian Easton-Jones, Senior Strategist
Ana Lynch, Partner
Rebekah O’Grady, Engagement Manager
Gabe Hammond, Senior Broadcast Producer

Wunderman Thompson & Revolver/ Will O’Rourke
Mark Bennett, Editor
Andy Clarkson, Colourist
Richard Lambert,  Visual FX Artist
Chloe Marshall, Post-Producer

Revolver/ Will O’Rourke
Trevor Clarence, Director
Michael Ritchie, MD & Executive Producer
Pip Smart, Executive Producer & Producer
Nicole Crozier, Producer

Song Zu
Sound engineer: Song Zu, Damian Enemark
Composition: Song Zu, Lance Gurisik

Media:
Zenith Media

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

1 Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

2 Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

New Apple spot shows what it would be like if everyone could scroll through your phone

3 Apple shows what it would be like if everyone could scroll through your phone

DBS goes clubbing on Fortnite

4 DBS goes clubbing on Fortnite

Google to pass on cost of 2% digital tax to UK advertisers

5 Google to pass on cost of 2% digital tax to UK advertisers

How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

6 How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

7 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Pernod Ricard shifts brand experience spend from events to social

8 Pernod Ricard shifts brand experience spend from events to social

Nike elevates Serena and Venus above tennis rankings

9 Nike elevates Serena and Venus above tennis rankings

Singapore's top 100: Locals embrace brands that innovate and adapt

10 Singapore's top 100 brands: Locals embrace innovation

Related Articles

John Gutteridge departs Wunderman Thompson
Advertising
Jun 2, 2020
Staff Reporters

John Gutteridge departs Wunderman Thompson

Wunderman Thompson tries to put merger challenges behind
Advertising
May 11, 2020
Staff Reporters

Wunderman Thompson tries to put merger challenges ...

Tamara Ingram to exit Wunderman Thompson
Advertising
Feb 25, 2020
Omar Oakes

Tamara Ingram to exit Wunderman Thompson

Agency Report Card 2019: Wunderman Thompson
Advertising
Mar 19, 2020
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2019: Wunderman Thompson

Just Published

A step-by-step entry guide for Agency of the Year Awards 2020
Advertising
15 hours ago
Staff

A step-by-step entry guide for Agency of the Year ...

Only one week remains until the entry deadline for Agency of the Year Awards 2020. Here’s your easy guide to entry.

Campaign Crash Course: How to conduct effective market research
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to conduct effective ...

Here's a primer for marketers on how to conduct research to drive better returns on investment. Pay attention, there will be TOUGH quiz.

D&AD honours Dentsu chief creative; awards four black pencils
Advertising
16 hours ago
Jennifer Small

D&AD honours Dentsu chief creative; awards four ...

In the virtual 2020 ceremony last night, D&AD gave its President's Award to Dentsu chief creative officer Yuya Furukawa, and announced four Black Pencil winners.

Online platforms face growing consumer discontent in Southeast Asia
Digital
16 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Online platforms face growing consumer discontent ...

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Over a third of Asean consumers are unhappy with their digital commerce experience, despite a spike in online spending during the pandemic, according to a report from Blackbox Research and Toluna.