kellogg
Kellogg's gives new meaning to 'fusion' cuisine
A new two-in-one breakfast product brings a couple closer together in this fun spot by Wunderman Thompson for Kellogg's Australia.
BMX champ Caroline Buchanan navigates breakfast obstacles
Spots for Nutri-Grain by Wunderman Thompson feature Buchanan and fellow rider Rhys Kember racing around among brick-sized cereal pieces and a couple of giant bananas.
VML Singapore wins digital AOR for Pringles Asia-Pacific
ASIA-PACIFIC - Kellogg's has appointed VML Singapore as digital agency of record for its crisps brand Pringles following a multi-agency pitch initiated in February.
Nutri-Grain leaves 'Iron Man' behind for 'Unstoppable' teens
AUSTRALIA - Kellogg brand Nutri-Grain today ends its longstanding position as 'Iron Man food' with a rebranding that specifically targets "indifferent" teens, using branded content to focus on young people who show courage in the face of adversity.
Drew Murdoch follows Kellogg account from SapientNitro to Isobar
SINGAPORE - Drew Murdoch has joined Isobar Asia-Pacific as regional programme director from his previous post as senior manager, programme management at SapientNitro in Sydney.
Isobar wins Kellogg's Asia-Pacific full service digital business
ASIA-PACIFIC - Isobar, the digital arm of Aegis Media, has been appointed digital agency of record for Kellogg's in Asia-Pacific and South Africa.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins