Jeff Cheong takes over as CEO of DDB Singapore

Jeff Cheong has taken over as DDB's Singapore CEO on January 1. David Tang, who was previously serving in two roles, as CEO for Singapore and Asia, will now serve as chairman for Singapore while keeping is Asia CEO role.

DDB Singapore is the hub office for DDB in Asia.

Cheong joined DDB in 2008 as managing director and executive creative director of Tribal Worldwide Singapore, where he became VP in 2013 and Asia president in 2014. In 2018, he became deputy president and in 2020, he was appointed deputy CEO of DDB Group Singapore.

The agency credits Cheong with shaping Tribal into an award-winning digital agency and with developing DDB’s Total Experience (TX) approach to offer service design, technology consulting, and business transformation for clients such as Changi Airport, JTC, Exxon and Manulife.

DDB Singapore won four golds and one silver at Campaign Asia-Pacific's Agency of the Year Awards in 2021.

In a release, Tang described Cheong as a "creative maverick, digital revolutionary, and energiser man" and said the agency required his leadership because "a fast-and-agile, omni-channel, social-frenzy world calls for a new kind of creative leadership.”

Cheong has worked with brands including Unilever, Nokia, Heineken, Exxon, and Johnson & Johnson. At DDB, he has led work for government agencies, including the Public Utilities Board (PUB) and the National Environmental Agency (NEA). Recent examples of work he led include the Covid-19 vaccination campaign featuring Phua Chu Kang for the Ministry of Communication and Information (MCI).

Cheong lauded the team at DDB and said he was "both honoured and excited" to lead the next generation of talent at DDB.