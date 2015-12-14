david tang
Jeff Cheong takes over as CEO of DDB Singapore
David Tang who becomes chairman of the agency group.
Jimmy Lam exits top creative spot at DDB China
SHANGHAI - The surprise exit of Jimmy Lam, chief creative officer at DDB China, is the latest among a string of high-level departures at the network.
DDB announces retirement of John Zeigler, names new Asia CEO
ASIA-PACIFIC - John Zeigler is retiring after 29 years at DDB and 11 as APAC head, as the agency promotes David Tang to Asia CEO effective 1 October.
David Tang takes on regional role at DDB
ASIA-PACIFIC - DDB has promoted Singapore president and chief executive David Tang to vice-chairman of DDB Group Asia.
Singapore NEA appoints agencies for dengue prevention campaign
SINGAPORE - The National Environment Agency (NEA) has appointed DDB Group Singapore to handle its creative duties for its dengue prevention campaign.
Omnicom celebrates wins at the Singapore Effies
SINGAPORE - Omnicom was the biggest winner in the Singapore Effie Awards last night, winning three golds, four silvers and three bronzes.
