david tang

Jeff Cheong takes over as CEO of DDB Singapore
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Jeff Cheong takes over as CEO of DDB Singapore

David Tang who becomes chairman of the agency group.

Jimmy Lam exits top creative spot at DDB China
Dec 14, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Jimmy Lam exits top creative spot at DDB China

SHANGHAI - The surprise exit of Jimmy Lam, chief creative officer at DDB China, is the latest among a string of high-level departures at the network.

DDB announces retirement of John Zeigler, names new Asia CEO
Sep 18, 2015
Matthew Miller

DDB announces retirement of John Zeigler, names new Asia CEO

ASIA-PACIFIC - John Zeigler is retiring after 29 years at DDB and 11 as APAC head, as the agency promotes David Tang to Asia CEO effective 1 October.

David Tang takes on regional role at DDB
Oct 24, 2013
David Blecken

David Tang takes on regional role at DDB

ASIA-PACIFIC - DDB has promoted Singapore president and chief executive David Tang to vice-chairman of DDB Group Asia.

Singapore NEA appoints agencies for dengue prevention campaign
May 7, 2013
Racheal Lee

Singapore NEA appoints agencies for dengue prevention campaign

SINGAPORE - The National Environment Agency (NEA) has appointed DDB Group Singapore to handle its creative duties for its dengue prevention campaign.

Omnicom celebrates wins at the Singapore Effies
Jun 1, 2012
Racheal Lee

Omnicom celebrates wins at the Singapore Effies

SINGAPORE - Omnicom was the biggest winner in the Singapore Effie Awards last night, winning three golds, four silvers and three bronzes.

