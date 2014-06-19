jeff cheong
Jeff Cheong takes over as CEO of DDB Singapore
David Tang who becomes chairman of the agency group.
Jeff Cheong becomes Tribal Worldwide Asia president
ASIA-PACIFIC - DDB Group has named Jeff Cheong (pictured), president of Tribal Worldwide Asia, to succeed Patrick Rona, who is due to step down in September.
Unilever retells classic fairy tales with ice cream recipes
JAKARTA - Unilever has launched a digital campaign for Wall’s ice cream that retells classic fairy tales with an added dash of ice cream flavour.
Singapore stories: Making social media good media
Singaporeans, emotionless? How can? An unflattering poll spurs social-media action to disprove the results of an uncomplimentary poll.
Jeff Cheong promoted to VP of Tribal Worldwide Asia
ASIA-PACIFIC – Tribal Worldwide Asia-Pacific has promoted Jeff Cheong to the position of vice-president of Tribal Worldwide Asia, a newly created role.
MediaCorp's move to terminate DAB a wise decision: media industry
SINGAPORE - MediaCorp’s decision to discontinue its Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB) service next month is a positive move, industry players have said.
