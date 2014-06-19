jeff cheong

Jeff Cheong takes over as CEO of DDB Singapore
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

David Tang who becomes chairman of the agency group.

Jeff Cheong becomes Tribal Worldwide Asia president
Jun 19, 2014
David Blecken

ASIA-PACIFIC - DDB Group has named Jeff Cheong (pictured), president of Tribal Worldwide Asia, to succeed Patrick Rona, who is due to step down in September.

Unilever retells classic fairy tales with ice cream recipes
May 31, 2013
Racheal Lee

JAKARTA - Unilever has launched a digital campaign for Wall’s ice cream that retells classic fairy tales with an added dash of ice cream flavour.

Singapore stories: Making social media good media
May 8, 2013
Jeff Cheong

Singaporeans, emotionless? How can? An unflattering poll spurs social-media action to disprove the results of an uncomplimentary poll.

Jeff Cheong promoted to VP of Tribal Worldwide Asia
Apr 12, 2013
David Blecken

ASIA-PACIFIC – Tribal Worldwide Asia-Pacific has promoted Jeff Cheong to the position of vice-president of Tribal Worldwide Asia, a newly created role.

MediaCorp's move to terminate DAB a wise decision: media industry
Nov 1, 2011
Racheal Lee

SINGAPORE - MediaCorp’s decision to discontinue its Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB) service next month is a positive move, industry players have said.

