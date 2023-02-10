January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink

Oreo has registered the biggest increase in advertising awareness of all the brands tracked in the Thai market in January. Data from YouGov BrandIndex, which tracks consumer perceptions toward brands on a daily basis worldwide, shows that Ad Awareness of the transport provider saw an uplift of ten percentage points over the four-week period.

The Mondelez-owned cookie brand recently launched a collaboration with leading South Korean girl group Blackpink spanning the first quarter of 2023, which saw the launch of a pink dark chocolate sandwich cookie and a TV commercial featuring the K-pop act.

According to data from YouGov BrandIndex, Oreo’s ad awareness score rose from a low of 27.9 on 27 December to a high of 37.9 by 22 January. Ad awareness is a BrandIndex metric that measures the percentage of people who have seen an advert from a particular brand in the previous two weeks.

Runner-ups

In a couple of other strong campaigns, wellness supplements retailer Brand's recorded an 8.3-point spike in ad awareness from 34.7 on 3 January to 43.0 by 17 January, while baby soaps brand Babi Mild saw its ad awareness climb 8.2 percentage points from 21.0 on 26 December to 29.2 by 17 January.

Methodology: YouGov BrandIndex collects data on thousands of brands every day. A brand’s Ad Awareness score is based on the question: “Which of the following consumer brands have you seen an advertisement for in the past two weeks?” (% Yes). Data from surveys of adults aged 18 years and above residing in Australia from 26 December 2022 to 25 January 2023. Ad Awareness scores are based on a four-week moving average. The change in scores for each brand is calculated by taking the difference between the highest and lowest scoring days within the period. Learn more about BrandIndex.