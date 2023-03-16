Advertising Digital Analysis
Samuel Tan
3 days ago

February 2023 APAC advertiser of the month: Samsung

Data from YouGov BrandIndex shows that Samsung registered the biggest lift in consumer perception in Singapore last month. The electronics giant has the Galaxy S smartphones' new releases to thank for it.

Samsung Electronics has registered the biggest increase in advertising awareness in Singapore for the month of February 2023, of all the brands tracked in the market. Data from YouGov BrandIndex, which tracks consumer perceptions toward brands on a daily basis worldwide, shows that ad awareness of the consumer electronics giant saw an uplift of 6.8 percentage points over the four-week period.

Samsung unveiled three new versions of its flagship Galaxy S smartphones in early FebruaryGalaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultrawhich the company said featured cameras with enhanced imaging under low light and better gaming performance. Samsung’s launch of its previous S23 smartphones in February 2022, had also propelled the brand to the top of Singapore and Australia’s Advertisers of the Month list last year.

Unlike previous editions, the Galaxy S23 series are the first to be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon chips from rival semiconductor firm TSMC, rather than from Samsung’s own fabrication plants. The smartphones are also Ecologo-certified for its usage of recycled aluminium, glass and plastic.

Separately, the brand also opened a pop-up customer experience space at Gardens by the Bay, which allowed visitors to test out the night photography capabilities and gaming performance of the Galaxy S23 smartphones in dedicated zones.

According to data from YouGov BrandIndex, Samsung’s Ad Awareness score rose from a low of 8.3 on 30 January to a high of 15.1 by 23 February. Ad Awareness is a BrandIndex metric that measures the percentage of people who have seen an advert from a particular brand in the previous two weeks.

Additionally, fast food chain KFC recorded a 6.7-point spike in ad awareness from 33.4 on 26 January to 40.1 by 15 February, while online payments provider PayPal saw its ad awareness climb 6.4 percentage points from 3.9 on 29 January to 10.3 by 20 February.

Samuel Tan is APAC data journalist at YouGov

Methodology: YouGov BrandIndex collects data on thousands of brands every day. A brand’s Ad Awareness score is based on the question: “Which of the following consumer brands have you seen an advertisement for in the past two weeks?” (% Yes). Data from surveys of adults aged 18 years and above residing in Singapore from 26 January to 23 February 2023. Ad Awareness scores are based on a four-week moving average. The change in scores for each brand is calculated by taking the difference between the highest and lowest scoring days within the period. Learn more about BrandIndex.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

