February 2023 APAC advertiser of the month: Samsung

Samsung Electronics has registered the biggest increase in advertising awareness in Singapore for the month of February 2023, of all the brands tracked in the market. Data from YouGov BrandIndex, which tracks consumer perceptions toward brands on a daily basis worldwide, shows that ad awareness of the consumer electronics giant saw an uplift of 6.8 percentage points over the four-week period.

Samsung unveiled three new versions of its flagship Galaxy S smartphones in early February—Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra—which the company said featured cameras with enhanced imaging under low light and better gaming performance. Samsung’s launch of its previous S23 smartphones in February 2022, had also propelled the brand to the top of Singapore and Australia’s Advertisers of the Month list last year.

Unlike previous editions, the Galaxy S23 series are the first to be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon chips from rival semiconductor firm TSMC, rather than from Samsung’s own fabrication plants. The smartphones are also Ecologo-certified for its usage of recycled aluminium, glass and plastic.

Separately, the brand also opened a pop-up customer experience space at Gardens by the Bay, which allowed visitors to test out the night photography capabilities and gaming performance of the Galaxy S23 smartphones in dedicated zones.