oreo

Oreo transmutes red-velvet variety into a CNY treat
Jan 7, 2020
Ad Nut

Oreo transmutes red-velvet variety into a CNY treat

Mondelez chooses an auspicious time to introduce its red product in Southeast Asia, with a cute spot by FCB Jakarta.

You can't stay mad if your mouth is stuffed with Mini Oreos
Dec 5, 2019
Ad Nut

You can't stay mad if your mouth is stuffed with Mini Oreos

That's just science, as this fun ad by FCB Jakarta proves.

How Mondelez and Silverpush snared Spider-Man fans for Oreo
Sep 24, 2019
Staff Reporters

How Mondelez and Silverpush snared Spider-Man fans for Oreo

CASE STUDY: Contextual targeting of people watching any kind of Spider-Man content achieved an impressive sales increase in a Southeast Asia campaign.

China's top 100 brands for 2018
Jun 18, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

China's top 100 brands for 2018

Car Inc, Ikea, Oreo, and iQiyi shoot through the ranks while Dumex is down in the dumps as it drops 159 spots.

How Kraft Heinz will sell its new biscuit brand on Tmall only
Apr 30, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

How Kraft Heinz will sell its new biscuit brand on Tmall only

The Jif Jaf brand is launched exclusively on Tmall for its debut in China.

