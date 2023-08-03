News The Work Advertising Marketing Creativity
Eric Berger
12 hours ago

Inside Super Mario’s partnership with Oreo

The campaign team saw “strong parallels” between what both brands offer to their fans.

(Photo credit: Weber Shandwick, used with permission)
(Photo credit: Weber Shandwick, used with permission)

Campaign: Oreo x Super Mario cookies
Companies: Mondelez International and Nintendo
Agency Partners: Dentsu Creative (creative and organic social); Weber Shandwick (public relations); VaynerMedia (paid media).
Duration: June 14, 2023 – ongoing

Everyone knows that the best thing to pair an Oreo cookie with is a glass of cold milk — at least it used to be. Now, perhaps, there is a better counterpart to the black and white cookie. Who? “It’s-a me, Mario.”

Strategy

The creatives at the Oreo brand thought a partnership with Nintendo, the video game company behind the Super Mario franchise, would be effective “because of the strong parallels between what both brands look to offer to their fans,” Oreo senior brand manager Vishnu Nair stated in an email to PRWeek. “Super Mario is an iconic franchise that is known for playfully connecting fans of all ages – which mirrors the Oreo brand’s ethos.”

Tactics

Before announcing the partnership June 14, the Oreo brand teased it on social media with a clip of a cookie dropping into milk and the text: “Our latest collab is about to make a big splash.”

The brand then started releasing videos featuring its limited-edition cookies with 16 different embossments, including heroes Mario and Luigi and enemies such as Bowser. The brand encouraged fans to collect all the cookies. 

A 58-second video featured an Oreo cookie completing obstacles to the classic Mario theme music.

@theoreoofficial

Collect cookies! Save the kingdom! Pre-order LTE Super Mario OREO cookies now! Link in bio. #SuperMarioOREO

♬ original sound - OREO

The brand also created a contest which asked consumers to stack as many hero cookies as possible atop a Bowser cookie on the rim of a glass of milk until he is defeated, i.e. the cookie falls into the milk. The brand then encouraged participants to share a video of the activity on social media.

“We wanted to create a new experience to engage fans and get them involved in defeating Bowser – and what better way to defeat him than by dunking him into Oreo cookies’ favorite pairing: milk,” Nair wrote. 

The brand promoted the partnership on Oreo’s TikTok and Instagram channels, along with X, formerly known as Twitter. To generate earned media, the brand reached out to “food, lifestyle, trade and gaming beats to hit on all reasons and angles that fans could want to pay attention to this collaboration,” Nair stated.

Results

The 58-second spot generated more than 2.7 million views and 46,000 likes on YouTube; more than 540,000 plays and 20,000 likes on Instagram; more than 200,000 views on X; and more than 260,000 likes on TikTok. Other posts included a video showing off the Super Mario packs that generated more than 25,000 likes on TikTok and more than 13,000 likes on Instagram.

The campaign generated coverage from outlets such as AllrecipesBillboardPeople; and USA Today.

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

1 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

2 JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer

3 Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer

Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

4 Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

Inside L'Oreal's 14 studios in Jakarta supporting the brand's live commerce growth

5 Inside L'Oreal's 14 studios in Jakarta supporting the brand's live commerce growth

How Oppenheimer capitalized on Barbie’s marketing success

6 How Oppenheimer capitalized on Barbie’s marketing success

Petal Ads unlocks the power of the Huawei ecosystem

7 Petal Ads unlocks the power of the Huawei ecosystem

AI-n't a party without Cadbury's new birthday celebration campaign in India

8 AI-n't a party without Cadbury's new birthday celebration campaign in India

Agency CEO confessions: Reflections on four years in the role

9 Agency CEO confessions: Reflections on four years in the role

Loud is out: how brands can tap into the trend of quiet luxury

10 Loud is out: how brands can tap into the trend of quiet luxury

Related Articles

Oreo uses actor Farhan Akhtar's AI voice when words fail
Jul 26, 2023
Campaign India Team

Oreo uses actor Farhan Akhtar's AI voice when words ...

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink
Feb 10, 2023
Samuel Tan

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink

Batman helps reveal the dark side of Oreos
Jan 11, 2022
Ad Nut

Batman helps reveal the dark side of Oreos

Mayoreo? Oreo and Heinz 'intrigued' by the idea
Jun 30, 2021
Diana Bradley

Mayoreo? Oreo and Heinz 'intrigued' by the idea

Just Published

WPP creates first-party data partnership with Spotify
2 hours ago
Staff Reporters

WPP creates first-party data partnership with Spotify

The agency's advertisers will also gain exclusive access to preview ad products from the audio-streaming platform.

AFP sues Musk’s 'X' over its refusal to pay for news content
3 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

AFP sues Musk’s 'X' over its refusal to pay for ...

In a move that could set off a domino effect for like agencies, the AFP said the aim of the case is to force X to hand over data that will allow them to estimate a fair level of compensation for news shared.

Amazon revenue up 11% in Q2, buoyed once again by advertising
3 hours ago
Lisa Lacy

Amazon revenue up 11% in Q2, buoyed once again by ...

The platform also highlighted improvements in delivery speed and investments in generative AI.

Apple posts record services revenue amid hardware retraction
4 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Apple posts record services revenue amid hardware ...

The iPhone maker said it hit records for advertising, App Store and music revenue in June.