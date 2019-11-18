Search
blackpink
2 days ago
Pepsi expands K-pop investment, appoints Blackpink as APAC brand ambassador
The soft-drink maker will lean on the wildly popular Korean girl band to launch limited-edition products and a cross-platform campaign.
Nov 18, 2019
KBank ad with Blackpink is all about empowerment, but also sexy poses
The K-pop quartet's ad for the Thai bank, by GreyNJ United, has millions upon millions of views. It is also unwatchable/unlistenable if you're not in the target audience.
