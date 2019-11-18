blackpink

Pepsi expands K-pop investment, appoints Blackpink as APAC brand ambassador
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Pepsi expands K-pop investment, appoints Blackpink as APAC brand ambassador

The soft-drink maker will lean on the wildly popular Korean girl band to launch limited-edition products and a cross-platform campaign.

KBank ad with Blackpink is all about empowerment, but also sexy poses
Nov 18, 2019
Ad Nut

KBank ad with Blackpink is all about empowerment, but also sexy poses

The K-pop quartet's ad for the Thai bank, by GreyNJ United, has millions upon millions of views. It is also unwatchable/unlistenable if you're not in the target audience.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

1 Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

2 Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

Pepsi expands K-pop investment, appoints Blackpink as APAC brand ambassador

3 Pepsi signs K-pop queens Blackpink as APAC brand ambassadors

Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

4 Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

Dentsu promotes Prerna Mehrotra to APAC media CEO

5 Dentsu promotes Prerna Mehrotra to APAC media CEO

Move and win roundup: Week of January 4, 2021

6 Move and win roundup: Week of January 4, 2021

M&C Saatchi Performance names Kabeer Chaudhary APAC MD

7 M&C Saatchi Performance names Kabeer Chaudhary APAC MD

Burger King unveils first rebrand in more than 20 years

8 Burger King unveils first rebrand in more than 20 years

Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

9 Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

JPMorgan Chase consolidates $400 million global media account with WPP and Dentsu

10 JPMorgan Chase consolidates $400 million global media account with WPP and Dentsu