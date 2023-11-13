Analysis Opinions Marketing Branding
Elly Lau
1 day ago

Obsessed: Tapping into the power of superfandom in APAC

Three in five Gen Z identify as a superfan in some way. From tears to cheers, screaming Switfies to fan misbehaviour, emotions and entertainment are goldmines for brands. Canvas8’s Elly Lau reveals Asian trends and behavioural insights.

Obsessed: Tapping into the power of superfandom in APAC

“When you’re not religious, the concert venue is the closest thing you have to a church,” says American musician Weyes Blood in an interview with The Music. “If the church is done and God is dead, that energy has to be redistributed—and I think it’s wound up in entertainment, for better or for worse.”

This sentiment could not ring truer today: it’s no coincidence that mega-tours are dominating headlines at a time when people’s faith in traditional institutions is steadily declining. Indeed, data from Edelman’s Trust Barometer report reveals that only slightly more than half (51%) of people in APAC trust their government leaders, which is a three-point decrease from the previous year—the biggest drop compared to business and the media.      

Fandom is by no means a new phenomenon: pop stars have commanded the faith of legions of fans for decades, and Asian fans in particular have built a reputation for being especially intense in their approach to idol worship. But with the return of concert tours in the region, today’s concertgoers are taking it up a notch by displaying highly visceral levels of dedication that's best encapsulated in the phrase “screaming, crying, throwing up”.

With three in five Gen Z identifying as a superfan in some way, this cohort is now pulling out all the stops when it comes to concert attendance. Whether it’s hordes of Southeast Asian Swifties driving up UOB credit card applications or Coldplay fans flooding SingPost outlets to score a ticket for the band’s six shows in Singapore, pop fandoms are taking over Asia with never-before-seen levels of frenzy. And with the immense amount of blood, sweat, and tears it takes to even purchase concert tickets in the first place, the emotional pay-off in seeing idols up close and personal is an experience like no other.

@jolhelleo.g They’re not expecting that �� #blackpink #bornpinkmanila_bulacan #blinks #bornpink #fyp #kpop ♬ original sound - �� - Lesther Ledesmaru

Superfandom is becoming defined by heightened parasocial connections between artists and their followers, and concerts become the spaces through which these relationships materialise in their rawest form. When fans are in the presence of a superstar, it can trigger a rush of dopamine and serotonin, and these intense psychological responses can spread through a crowd through a mechanism known as emotional contagion. “When you go and see someone who fulfils that role for you and has given all that to your life and you see them live in the flesh, it can evoke all kinds of passions and unexpected reactions,” says Michael Bond, author of Fans: A Journey Into The Psychology Of Belonging. “That meaning is coming out in real-time.”

While concert experiences remain positive and wholesome for the most part, the recent spate of fan misbehaviour has generated heated discussions about concert etiquette. Some concertgoers who attended Blackpink’s Born Pink concert in Singapore took to social media to express their frustration with the sea of phones that were blocking people’s views as well as the pushing and shoving from crowds in the standing pen.    

@joeychok WATCH MY BLACKPINK GUIDE VIDEO TO SAVE THOSE WHO ARE GOING FOR THE CONCERT TOMORROW!! JUST BUY THE SEATS TICKET NEXT TIME FOR REAL. BLACKPINK CONCERT TO SEE PHONES �� #blackpinkconcert #blackpinkconcertsingapore #blackpinksingapore2023 #blackpinkofficial #singaporetiktok #nationalstadiumsingapore #singaporetiktok #tiktoksg���� #sgtiktok #tiktok #singapore #blackpinkinyourarea ♬ Pink Venom - BLACKPINK

It’s easy to blame Gen Z and their lack of decorum; after all, many of them have only attended their first live music events post-pandemic. But others have also rightfully called to attention the harms of parasocial relationships, where people feel increasingly entitled to the attention of their favourite celebrities — sometimes even going so far as to harass them onstage. For instance, Chinese pop star Jackson Wang’s Magic Man concert recently came into the spotlight after an audience member touched the singer inappropriately onstage, sparking widespread criticism from fellow stans about the gross lack of boundaries on the fan’s part.   

And as artists like Doja Cat and BTS’ Jungkook begin to push back against the narrative of no holds barred proximity, it’s clear that both idols and their devotees are recalibrating expectations and boundaries when it comes to fan engagement. While celebrities of the past might have adopted a more passive stance on problematic fan behaviour so as not to risk alienating their fanbase, today’s pop stars are unafraid to assert their right to privacy, and fans themselves are also becoming increasingly vocal about the dangers of taking parasocial relationships too far.    

But a few bad apples doesn’t mean that superfans are doomed to become toxic. Time and time again, fandom has demonstrated itself to be a force for good. For one, stan culture has been described as a powerful tool that’s shaping young Southeast Asians’ engagement with politics. And for many fanclubs in the region, giving back to their local communities is just as important as supporting their favourite celebrities, which comes as no surprise seeing how 77% of APAC Gen Zers feel responsible for making a positive contribution to the community they live in. 

Ultimately, superfans in APAC are now carving out a symbiotic, community-first approach to fandom and connection both in online and offline spaces. Whether it’s “Taylor Sheesh” filling the void for Filipino Swifties who missed out on Eras tickets or K-pop groups embracing the more organic nature of community building on Discord, what better way to be a fan than to create a sense of belonging and empowerment that’s enjoyable for all?

Elly Lau is a behavioural analyst at Canvas8 Singapore.

Source:
Campaign Asia

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Rob Mayhew slams Havas over Shell in mocking video

1 Rob Mayhew slams Havas over Shell in mocking video

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

2 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023: The marcomms trailblazers making a difference

3 Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023: The marcomms trailblazers making a difference

RIP Gen Z, Millennial, Boomer: Is it time for the marketing industry to ditch generational labels?

4 RIP Gen Z, Millennial, Boomer: Is it time for the marketing industry to ditch generational labels?

VML merger: Lessons from DBS/POSB by Robin Nayak

5 VML merger: Lessons from DBS/POSB by Robin Nayak

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

6 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

New Unilever CEO downplays purpose and hikes adspend

7 New Unilever CEO downplays purpose and hikes adspend

2023 APAC agency rankings: Carat surges on China wins

8 2023 APAC agency rankings: Carat surges on China wins

Pond's new campaign with Ogilvy Singapore taps into women's unrealised skin desires

9 Pond's new campaign with Ogilvy Singapore taps into women's unrealised skin desires

Moves and win roundup: Week of October 30, 2023

10 Moves and win roundup: Week of October 30, 2023

Related Articles

Aligning with Taylor Swift is the ultimate brand power move — just ask the NFL
Sep 28, 2023
Bailey Calfee

Aligning with Taylor Swift is the ultimate brand ...

Fans can 'meet' K-pop supergroup Blackpink in Roblox
Aug 27, 2023
Coral Cripps

Fans can 'meet' K-pop supergroup Blackpink in Roblox

Starbucks x Blackpink: Buzz for the brand yet bother for the customer?
Aug 2, 2023
Minnie Wang

Starbucks x Blackpink: Buzz for the brand yet ...

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink
Feb 10, 2023
Samuel Tan

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink

Just Published

Can AI be the burnout cure we've been waiting for?
4 hours ago
Alex Dalman

Can AI be the burnout cure we've been waiting for?

The prospects for long-term outcomes—like mitigation of burnout—aren’t straightforward. But if AI can help cope with the stress and fatigue of taking over boring, repetitive, and energy-draining tasks it's a big win, writes VCCP's managing partner.

Women to Watch 2023: Kat Limchoc, Publicis Groupe
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2023: Kat Limchoc, Publicis Groupe

Deftly balancing two roles, Limchoc has been instrumental in PGP’s exponential growth, its happy culture, and consistent creative recognition.

Meta partners with Amazon to let shoppers buy directly from Facebook and Instagram ads
5 hours ago
Joseph Arthur

Meta partners with Amazon to let shoppers buy ...

Upon linking their Meta accounts with Amazon, users will be able to shop selected ads directly from the platforms and check-out using their Amazon accounts without having to change apps.