Obsessed: Tapping into the power of superfandom in APAC

“When you’re not religious, the concert venue is the closest thing you have to a church,” says American musician Weyes Blood in an interview with The Music. “If the church is done and God is dead, that energy has to be redistributed—and I think it’s wound up in entertainment, for better or for worse.”

This sentiment could not ring truer today: it’s no coincidence that mega-tours are dominating headlines at a time when people’s faith in traditional institutions is steadily declining. Indeed, data from Edelman’s Trust Barometer report reveals that only slightly more than half (51%) of people in APAC trust their government leaders, which is a three-point decrease from the previous year—the biggest drop compared to business and the media.

Fandom is by no means a new phenomenon: pop stars have commanded the faith of legions of fans for decades, and Asian fans in particular have built a reputation for being especially intense in their approach to idol worship. But with the return of concert tours in the region, today’s concertgoers are taking it up a notch by displaying highly visceral levels of dedication that's best encapsulated in the phrase “screaming, crying, throwing up”.

With three in five Gen Z identifying as a superfan in some way, this cohort is now pulling out all the stops when it comes to concert attendance. Whether it’s hordes of Southeast Asian Swifties driving up UOB credit card applications or Coldplay fans flooding SingPost outlets to score a ticket for the band’s six shows in Singapore, pop fandoms are taking over Asia with never-before-seen levels of frenzy. And with the immense amount of blood, sweat, and tears it takes to even purchase concert tickets in the first place, the emotional pay-off in seeing idols up close and personal is an experience like no other.

Superfandom is becoming defined by heightened parasocial connections between artists and their followers, and concerts become the spaces through which these relationships materialise in their rawest form. When fans are in the presence of a superstar, it can trigger a rush of dopamine and serotonin, and these intense psychological responses can spread through a crowd through a mechanism known as emotional contagion. “When you go and see someone who fulfils that role for you and has given all that to your life and you see them live in the flesh, it can evoke all kinds of passions and unexpected reactions,” says Michael Bond, author of Fans: A Journey Into The Psychology Of Belonging. “That meaning is coming out in real-time.”

While concert experiences remain positive and wholesome for the most part, the recent spate of fan misbehaviour has generated heated discussions about concert etiquette. Some concertgoers who attended Blackpink’s Born Pink concert in Singapore took to social media to express their frustration with the sea of phones that were blocking people’s views as well as the pushing and shoving from crowds in the standing pen.

It’s easy to blame Gen Z and their lack of decorum; after all, many of them have only attended their first live music events post-pandemic. But others have also rightfully called to attention the harms of parasocial relationships, where people feel increasingly entitled to the attention of their favourite celebrities — sometimes even going so far as to harass them onstage. For instance, Chinese pop star Jackson Wang’s Magic Man concert recently came into the spotlight after an audience member touched the singer inappropriately onstage, sparking widespread criticism from fellow stans about the gross lack of boundaries on the fan’s part.

And as artists like Doja Cat and BTS’ Jungkook begin to push back against the narrative of no holds barred proximity, it’s clear that both idols and their devotees are recalibrating expectations and boundaries when it comes to fan engagement. While celebrities of the past might have adopted a more passive stance on problematic fan behaviour so as not to risk alienating their fanbase, today’s pop stars are unafraid to assert their right to privacy, and fans themselves are also becoming increasingly vocal about the dangers of taking parasocial relationships too far.

listening to him talk about this is honestly so sad. please respect his privacy and stop spreading this information, instead focus on his album. pic.twitter.com/S9ikIsGcj5 — random jk things (@randomjungkook) October 4, 2023

But a few bad apples doesn’t mean that superfans are doomed to become toxic. Time and time again, fandom has demonstrated itself to be a force for good. For one, stan culture has been described as a powerful tool that’s shaping young Southeast Asians’ engagement with politics. And for many fanclubs in the region, giving back to their local communities is just as important as supporting their favourite celebrities, which comes as no surprise seeing how 77% of APAC Gen Zers feel responsible for making a positive contribution to the community they live in.

Ultimately, superfans in APAC are now carving out a symbiotic, community-first approach to fandom and connection both in online and offline spaces. Whether it’s “Taylor Sheesh” filling the void for Filipino Swifties who missed out on Eras tickets or K-pop groups embracing the more organic nature of community building on Discord, what better way to be a fan than to create a sense of belonging and empowerment that’s enjoyable for all?

Elly Lau is a behavioural analyst at Canvas8 Singapore.