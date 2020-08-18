pop culture

The fandoms marketers need to know about
Aug 18, 2020
Michael Patent

Mixing empathy with entertainment is key to driving purpose and social engagement in the post-Covid era as these groups show us, says the head of an Asian-based cultural marketing firm.

MTV 81 brings Japanese pop culture to a global audience
Dec 13, 2012
Staff Reporters

GLOBAL - Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) has launched MTV 81, an English-language advertiser-supported digital platform designed to showcase the best of Japanese music culture to international audiences.

