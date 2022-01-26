Jane Lin-Baden joins Publicis Groupe global management committee

Jane Lin-Baden, Publicis Groupe's APAC managing partner and North Asia CEO, now has a spot on the company's global management committee, the company announced.

"I’m delighted to welcome Jane to the management committee," Arthur Sadoun, chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe, said in a release. "She is a truly exceptional leader, with a deep knowledge of the kind of innovative models, products and services our clients need to grow and thrive in one of the world’s most dynamic regions.”

Lin-Baden joined Publicis as APAC managing partner in 2018 from Isobar, where she had been APAC CEO. In 2019 she took on a larger role overseeing a then new North Asia region covering Greater China (China, Hong Kong, Taiwan), Japan and South Korea. All leadership teams in those markets report to Lin-Baden, who has remained based in Shanghai.

Lin-Baden called it great honour to represent and increase the region's voice at the global level. "This step is a huge encouragement to our Asian talents and a recognition of the North Asia Region's contribution to our global success," she said. "I am grateful to Arthur for placing his confidence in me to bring the perspective of the region's strategic growth markets to the table. Drawing on my experience in startups and large corporations I look forward to representing our clients' ambitions and challenges in Asia as the Management Committee sets the agenda for the future.”

Loris Nold, CEO of Publicis Groupe APAC & MEA said partnering with Lin-Baden in the past three years has been a rewarding experience and he "couldn’t think of anyone more deserving" to represent the region globally.