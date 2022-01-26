Advertising Media News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Jane Lin-Baden joins Publicis Groupe global management committee

"This step is a huge encouragement to our Asian talents and a recognition of the North Asia Region's contribution to our global success," Lin-Baden said.

Jane Lin-Baden
Jane Lin-Baden

Jane Lin-Baden, Publicis Groupe's APAC managing partner and North Asia CEO, now has a spot on the company's global management committee, the company announced.

"I’m delighted to welcome Jane to the management committee," Arthur Sadoun, chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe, said in a release. "She is a truly exceptional leader, with a deep knowledge of the kind of innovative models, products and services our clients need to grow and thrive in one of the world’s most dynamic regions.”

Lin-Baden joined Publicis as APAC managing partner in 2018 from Isobar, where she had been APAC CEO. In 2019 she took on a larger role overseeing a then new North Asia region covering Greater China (China, Hong Kong, Taiwan), Japan and South Korea. All leadership teams in those markets report to Lin-Baden, who has remained based in Shanghai.  

Lin-Baden called it great honour to represent and increase the region's voice at the global level. "This step is a huge encouragement to our Asian talents and a recognition of the North Asia Region's contribution to our global success," she said. "I am grateful to Arthur for placing his confidence in me to bring the perspective of the region's strategic growth markets to the table. Drawing on my experience in startups and large corporations I look forward to representing our clients' ambitions and challenges in Asia as the Management Committee sets the agenda for the future.”

Loris Nold, CEO of Publicis Groupe APAC & MEA said partnering with Lin-Baden in the past three years has been a rewarding experience and he "couldn’t think of anyone more deserving" to represent the region globally. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

1 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Goodbye FLoC, hello Topics: Google unveils new alternative to cookies

2 Goodbye FLoC, hello Topics: Google unveils new alternative to cookies

Singapore Tourism Board declares winners in global pitch

3 STB declares winners in global pitch

How Activision Blizzard could help Microsoft gain gaming credibility and bigger marketing budgets

4 How Activision Blizzard could help Microsoft gain gaming credibility and bigger marketing budgets

Jane Lin-Baden joins Publicis Groupe global management committee

5 Jane Lin-Baden joins Publicis Groupe global management committee

Data shows brands don’t need social media accounts in China

6 Data shows brands don’t need social media accounts in China

AB InBev reveals new logo

7 AB InBev reveals new logo

Sorrell targets adtech, data analysis, metaverse with new VC fund

8 Sorrell targets adtech, data analysis, metaverse with new VC fund

Move and win roundup: Week of January 17, 2022

9 Move and win roundup: Week of January 17, 2022

IPG expands BMW and Mini mandate to a regional remit

10 IPG expands BMW and Mini mandate to a regional remit

Related Articles

Publicis Groupe buys software engineering firm Tremend
Digital
Jan 6, 2022
Shauna Lewis

Publicis Groupe buys software engineering firm Tremend

Publicis Groupe creates CEO role in Taiwan
Advertising
Jul 29, 2021
Staff Reporters

Publicis Groupe creates CEO role in Taiwan

Publicis Groupe rebounds, driven by Asia, US and Latam
Advertising
Apr 15, 2021
Maisie McCabe

Publicis Groupe rebounds, driven by Asia, US and Latam

Publicis Groupe plots return to the office, with help from Marcel
Advertising
Apr 15, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

Publicis Groupe plots return to the office, with ...

Just Published

Creative Minds: Andrea Choi's pursuit of simple joys
Analysis
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Andrea Choi's pursuit of simple joys

The associate CD at Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Hong Kong answers 11 of our questions. Learn about her best days on the job, her desire to cuddle with alpacas, how she sometimes gets a bit too hyper, and her support of a worthy charity.

Son Heung-Min carries Tumi to the top in new global campaign
News
5 hours ago
Ad Nut

Son Heung-Min carries Tumi to the top in new global ...

The Tottenham Hotspur forward and pride of Korea runs to a rooftop in a global campaign for the luxury luggage brand.

Uber Eats makes it weird with 'choose your own' Australian Open campaign
Advertising
7 hours ago
Ad Nut

Uber Eats makes it weird with 'choose your own' ...

Things turn strange for Ash Barty, Nick Kyrgios and Todd Woodbridge in the latest Special Group campaign for the delivery service.