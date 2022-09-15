Advertising Media PR News
Staff Reporters
10 hours ago

Jane Lin-Baden becomes Publicis Groupe's APAC CEO

Previous regional leader Loris Nold has been assigned CEO for EMEA as Publicis continues to reshape its global leadership.

Two of Publicis Groupe's top APAC leaders will be taking on new chief executive mandates that will see them lead the holding company's key regional operations around the world outside of the Americas. 

Jane Lin-Baden, currently CEO of Publicis Groupe North Asia, has now been named CEO for Asia Pacific (APAC), adding South Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia to her remit.

Former APAC/MEA CEO Loris Nold has been given the newly created role of CEO for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), overseeing all European operations and markets while continuing to supervise those in the Middle East and Africa.

Both Nold and Lin-Baden will report directly to Arthur Sadoun, who's mandate as Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe was just renewed. The moves were part of further global leadership changes following the nomination of a new management body, the Directoire+

In other changes. Publicis Groupe Latin America CEO Monica Gadsby is adding oversight of the Brazil market to her responsibilities; Talia Raviv, CEO of PMX, is expanding her remit to oversee the Groupe’s global media operations; and Amy Hadfield, Sadoun's chief of staff becomes director of global communications, responsible for Publicis' brand, and external and internal communications around the world. 

“With the Directoire+ I’d like to congratulate Jane, Loris, Talia, Amy and Monica on their new roles," Sadoun said. "Every one of them has been at the heart of Publicis’ transformation with us over the past five years, and will continue to work with all of our managers and teams across the group as we further accelerate to lead the change in our industry”.

Lin-Baden's ascendancy at Publicis Groupe has been a steady climb. After joining Publicis in 2018 following her decade-long tenure as Isobar's APAC CEO, she was given responsibility to lead North Asia the following year. Then, earlier this year in January, Lin-Baden was invited to join the Groupe's global management committee

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

