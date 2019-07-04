jane linbaden

1 day ago
Staff Reporters

"This step is a huge encouragement to our Asian talents and a recognition of the North Asia Region's contribution to our global success," Lin-Baden said.

Publicis Groupe forms North Asia region led by Jane Lin-Baden
Jul 4, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Managing partner of Publicis Groupe APAC expands her remit yet again, now taking direct responsibility for Greater China, Japan and Korea.

Isobar’s Jane Lin-Baden takes on APAC CEO role
Jun 30, 2016
Gabey Goh

Jane Lin-Baden, CEO of Isobar China Group, has been promoted to the role of Asia Pacific CEO.

