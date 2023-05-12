Cannes Lions 2023: Jane Lin-Baden, Yang Yeo, Piyush Pandey represent APAC on the Dan Wieden Titanium Lions Jury

Jane Line-Baden, Publicis Groupe’s APAC CEO along with Hakuhodo's creative officer, Yang Yeo and veteran adman, Ogilvy's Piyush Pandey, also the first Asian to chair the Cannes Lions jury in 2004, will represent APAC on the prestigious Dan Wieden Titanium Lions Jury at the 70th festival.

Commencing in June, the trio will sit with a panel of 10 globally renowned advertising executives to oversee this year’s Titanium category.

Cannes Lions renamed the Titanium Lions as the Dan Wieden Titanium Lions last year in tribute to advertising icon Dan Wieden, who played a pivotal role in creating an award that would recognise a new breed of game-changing work.

“Who wouldn’t love the chance to unearth the work that is making our industry stop in its tracks and that shows the way forward? It is a huge honour to judge the Dan Wieden Titanium Lions, I’m curious to discover ideas that may challenge me to rethink everything I thought I knew. Most of all, I hope that this year’s Titanium shortlist will reflect some of the energy, innovation and optimism that is emerging in our own APAC region – I can’t wait to see who rises to the top,” says Lin-Baden.