Advertising Digital Media News
Jessica Goodfellow
1 day ago

iQiyi embraces programmatic to monetise international platform

Video platform eyes private-marketplace deals for its premium video content.

iQiyi action series 'Sword Dynasty' was produced for the mainland but has been exported on its international platform.
iQiyi action series 'Sword Dynasty' was produced for the mainland but has been exported on its international platform.

iQiyi is opening its international TV streaming platform up to programmatic advertising, striking a partnership with Hong Kong-based trading desk Acqua Media.

Acqua Media, part of advertising and technology business AnyMind Group, will facilitate open auction and private marketplace deals for iQiyi International via its Acqua360 trading desk. Acqua360 enables publishers to consolidate, manage and track their revenue streams across all SSPs and ad networks as well as integrate third-party ad verification tools.

Advertisers can access iQiyi International’s inventory through the AdAsia Digital Platform, a self-serve tool that enables advertisers and agencies to handpick display and video inventory and set up private marketplace (PMP) deals.

Frankie Fu, the vice president of iQiyi International as well as the head of its overseas ad business, said private marketplace deals are "the most popular choice" among brands in Southeast Asia.

"Leveraging the technology from Acqua Media allows us to bridge the gap with advertisers in the programmatic landscape," Fu said. "We’re looking forward to boosting our growth in Southeast Asia with their partners on private marketplace deals."

While most programmatic ad buying takes place in the open marketplace, private marketplace deals are direct negotiations between an advertiser and publisher and allow greater control over inventory and price.

The partnership with Acqua Media covers all regions where iQiyi International is present except for Malaysia, where the streaming giant has an extensive partnership with pay-TV provider Astro.

iQiyi International is a Singapore-headquartered video streaming platform designed to bring Asian content to audiences outside Mainland China. It carries dubbed/subtitled versions of iQiyi's original content plus its own original and licensed content, such as Korean drama Backstreet Rookie. The iQiyi International app launched in June 2019 and is available to download worldwide. It streams content in English, Thai, Malay, Vietnamese and Indonesian. 

Fu said the international streaming platform has "developed rapidly" in Southeast Asia since its launch more than a year ago.

AnyMind Group's MD of Greater China, Ben Chien, said: "We’re proud to break down borders for iQiyi International to unlock further potential of programmatic video advertising globally and deliver its programmatic offerings for advertisers through Acqua Media’s marketplace."

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

1 NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

2 Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

3 40 Under 40 opens for entries

Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

4 Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

5 BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

6 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

New Zealand's top 100 brands: The pandemic hierarchy of needs

7 NZ's top 100 brands: The pandemic hierarchy of needs

Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

8 Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

Toyota, Dentsu to launch joint venture focused on automotive marketing

9 Toyota, Dentsu to launch joint venture focused on automotive marketing

All of STB’s multi-faceted marketing initiatives so far

10 All of STB’s multi-faceted marketing initiatives so far

Related Articles

Aggressive mobile pricing, content help Netflix dominate key SEA markets
News
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Aggressive mobile pricing, content help Netflix ...

AnyMind launches CastingAsia influencer platform in India through Pokkt
Marketing
Sep 9, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

AnyMind launches CastingAsia influencer platform in ...

AnyMind Group acquires Acqua Media
Digital
Aug 7, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

AnyMind Group acquires Acqua Media

Taiwan rule change cuts off 2 million iQiyi users
News
Sep 23, 2020
Carol Huang

Taiwan rule change cuts off 2 million iQiyi users

Just Published

Aqilliz-BritePool: A blockchain-enabled cookieless ad targeting solution
Advertising
3 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Aqilliz-BritePool: A blockchain-enabled cookieless ...

The companies announce a joint solution—which will be initially rolled out in Asia Pacific, Europe and the US—that promises privacy-compliant user identification with an immutable record of consent and data transactions.

Lessons from three agile, tech-based Asian businesses
Marketing
3 hours ago
Benedict Gordon

Lessons from three agile, tech-based Asian businesses

Superunion's Asia CEO finds inspiration in WeLab, Grab and Tencent Music, and believes global businesses can learn a lot from how Asian tech leaders are using imagination and instinct to navigate through the pandemic.

Porsche and Coke let fans hear the roar of engines despite race postponement
The Work
4 hours ago
Carol Huang

Porsche and Coke let fans hear the roar of engines ...

The postponement of the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia hasn't stopped Porsche and Coca-Cola from releasing co-branded cans and a cross-promotional campaign by Saatchi & Saatchi Shanghai.

Hopeless gamers get secret help from a pro, thanks to Maximus sportsdrink
Advertising
4 hours ago
Ad Nut

Hopeless gamers get secret help from a pro, thanks ...

For the launch of a drink designed for gamers, Frucor Suntory and Clemenger BBDO Sydney helped perennial losers 'unsuck', thanks to a little surreptitious help from a pro.