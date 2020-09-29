iQiyi embraces programmatic to monetise international platform

iQiyi is opening its international TV streaming platform up to programmatic advertising, striking a partnership with Hong Kong-based trading desk Acqua Media.

Acqua Media, part of advertising and technology business AnyMind Group, will facilitate open auction and private marketplace deals for iQiyi International via its Acqua360 trading desk. Acqua360 enables publishers to consolidate, manage and track their revenue streams across all SSPs and ad networks as well as integrate third-party ad verification tools.

Advertisers can access iQiyi International’s inventory through the AdAsia Digital Platform, a self-serve tool that enables advertisers and agencies to handpick display and video inventory and set up private marketplace (PMP) deals.

Frankie Fu, the vice president of iQiyi International as well as the head of its overseas ad business, said private marketplace deals are "the most popular choice" among brands in Southeast Asia.

"Leveraging the technology from Acqua Media allows us to bridge the gap with advertisers in the programmatic landscape," Fu said. "We’re looking forward to boosting our growth in Southeast Asia with their partners on private marketplace deals."

While most programmatic ad buying takes place in the open marketplace, private marketplace deals are direct negotiations between an advertiser and publisher and allow greater control over inventory and price.

The partnership with Acqua Media covers all regions where iQiyi International is present except for Malaysia, where the streaming giant has an extensive partnership with pay-TV provider Astro.

iQiyi International is a Singapore-headquartered video streaming platform designed to bring Asian content to audiences outside Mainland China. It carries dubbed/subtitled versions of iQiyi's original content plus its own original and licensed content, such as Korean drama Backstreet Rookie. The iQiyi International app launched in June 2019 and is available to download worldwide. It streams content in English, Thai, Malay, Vietnamese and Indonesian.

Fu said the international streaming platform has "developed rapidly" in Southeast Asia since its launch more than a year ago.

AnyMind Group's MD of Greater China, Ben Chien, said: "We’re proud to break down borders for iQiyi International to unlock further potential of programmatic video advertising globally and deliver its programmatic offerings for advertisers through Acqua Media’s marketplace."