iQiyi to focus on driving product sales through content, says CMO
The Chinese video streamer is ramping up its offline activities like pop-up stores based on their original content.
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Vivian Wang, iQiyi
Staying current and youthful, Wang and her team are putting technology to work to maximise the Chinese video site's competitiveness.
Tencent confirms purchase of Southeast Asian streamer Iflix
Chinese video giant will use Iflix as backbone of its Southeast Asian expansion plans.
Chinese tech giants are circling SEA streaming provider Iflix
Southeast Asian OTT platform is exploring a sale to avoid the same fate as rival Hooq, which entered into liquidation in March after struggling to make finances work.
iQiyi uses interactive AR billboards to promote variety show
Face recognition and AR helped drive voting and online buzz for Idol Producer.
iQIYI: combining AI & creativity to tell stories
Since its founding in 2010, the Chinese video online platform has managed to build and sustain its identity in a highly crowded space. Now it’s helping brands do the same on its hit variety show Youth With You Season 2.
