iQiyi to focus on driving product sales through content, says CMO
Aug 7, 2020
Carol Huang

iQiyi to focus on driving product sales through content, says CMO

The Chinese video streamer is ramping up its offline activities like pop-up stores based on their original content.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Vivian Wang, iQiyi
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Vivian Wang, iQiyi

Staying current and youthful, Wang and her team are putting technology to work to maximise the Chinese video site's competitiveness.

Tencent confirms purchase of Southeast Asian streamer Iflix
Jun 25, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Tencent confirms purchase of Southeast Asian streamer Iflix

Chinese video giant will use Iflix as backbone of its Southeast Asian expansion plans.

Chinese tech giants are circling SEA streaming provider Iflix
Jun 19, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Chinese tech giants are circling SEA streaming provider Iflix

Southeast Asian OTT platform is exploring a sale to avoid the same fate as rival Hooq, which entered into liquidation in March after struggling to make finances work.

iQiyi uses interactive AR billboards to promote variety show
Jun 2, 2020
Carol Huang

iQiyi uses interactive AR billboards to promote variety show

Face recognition and AR helped drive voting and online buzz for Idol Producer.

