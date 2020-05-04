svod
Price and payment flexibility crucial for OTT platforms in Asia
The diversity of Asia's payment landscape requires a tailored and flexible approach to subscriptions, and investment in local technology infrastructure.
Netflix sees biggest jump in APAC memberships in Q4
SVoD service also announces deal with Japan's Pokémon global subsidiary to premiere newest animated movie exclusively on Netflix outside Japan and Korea.
Netflix reveals APAC is biggest growth region
While Asia-Pacific is Netflix's smallest region, it has recorded the strongest growth over the past three years.
Netflix rolls out mobile-only plan to Malaysia
Malaysia will become the second market in which the mobile-only plan will be available, following a test in India earlier in the year.
Netflix dominates SVoD in Singapore; traditional TV still top for time spent
Advertisers plan to increase investment in advanced TV by nearly one-third (29%) over the next five years as time spent catches up to traditional linear TV, according to Dataxu.
Netflix begins tailoring offering in Asia with mobile-only India plan
The streaming service is trying to figure out how to tailor its offering in Asia without completely changing its business model.
