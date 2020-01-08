anymind

AnyMind acquires influencer network in Japan
Jan 8, 2020
Staff Reporters

AnyMind acquires influencer network in Japan

The purchase of Grove adds 150 exclusive creators and 750 registered creators to the CastingAsia network.

AnyMind forms influencer joint venture with Japan's Sunny Side Up
Aug 20, 2019
Staff Reporters

AnyMind forms influencer joint venture with Japan's Sunny Side Up

AnyUp will offer services for marketers and influencers, and also announced it will be working with famed footballer Hidetoshi Nakata.

No more snooze button for influencer marketing
Aug 15, 2019
Kosuke Sogo

No more snooze button for influencer marketing

Instagram's decision to hide like counts is not a reason to panic. But it is a good opportunity for marketers to wake up to how they can better grasp the still-unrealised potential of influencer marketing.

AnyMind makes influencer and DOOH moves
Mar 20, 2019
Matthew Miller

AnyMind makes influencer and DOOH moves

The company announces an acquisition, the launch of a creators network, and a plan to launch a digital out-of-home joint venture, as it secures an additional US$8 million in funding.

AdAsia touts AI upgrades to publisher platform
Mar 7, 2019
Matthew Miller

AdAsia touts AI upgrades to publisher platform

The company says its publisher platform, rebranded as AdAsia360, can understand user behaviour on a page to place ads that are more frequently in view.

AdAsia taps Adloox for third-party verification
Nov 28, 2018
Matthew Miller

AdAsia taps Adloox for third-party verification

Partnership addresses brand safety, fraud and viewability on the AdAsia Premium Marketplace and AdAsia Digital Platform for Publishers.

