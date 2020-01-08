anymind
AnyMind acquires influencer network in Japan
The purchase of Grove adds 150 exclusive creators and 750 registered creators to the CastingAsia network.
AnyMind forms influencer joint venture with Japan's Sunny Side Up
AnyUp will offer services for marketers and influencers, and also announced it will be working with famed footballer Hidetoshi Nakata.
No more snooze button for influencer marketing
Instagram's decision to hide like counts is not a reason to panic. But it is a good opportunity for marketers to wake up to how they can better grasp the still-unrealised potential of influencer marketing.
AnyMind makes influencer and DOOH moves
The company announces an acquisition, the launch of a creators network, and a plan to launch a digital out-of-home joint venture, as it secures an additional US$8 million in funding.
AdAsia touts AI upgrades to publisher platform
The company says its publisher platform, rebranded as AdAsia360, can understand user behaviour on a page to place ads that are more frequently in view.
AdAsia taps Adloox for third-party verification
Partnership addresses brand safety, fraud and viewability on the AdAsia Premium Marketplace and AdAsia Digital Platform for Publishers.
