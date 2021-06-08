AnyMind launches logistics platform for ecommerce and D2C brands

AnyMind Group, which provides technology for influencers, business owners, marketers and publishers, has launched AnyLogi, a logistics-management platform.

The offering targets both individuals and businesses that are looking to create or scale their direct-to-consumer (D2C) and ecommerce businesses.

The AnyLogi platform enables users to connect domestic and international ecommerce and logistics partners such as FedEx Express, Fuji Logitech, BoxMe, Keeppack, Otto and Boxful, and provides users with integrated management of product inventory, payment confirmation, warehousing, storage, shipping and delivery.

This offering includes real-time status updates, customisatiom of packaging materials and cross-border ecommerce support. The company says it will also add include functions for product and inventory management, warehouse management, and customer support and engagement. AnyMind also intends to connect data from its various products and platforms, from business intelligence and cloud manufacturing to ecommerce enablement, marketing and logistics, to provide individuals and businesses with greater accessibility to data, connectivity and automation.