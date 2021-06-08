Marketing News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

AnyMind launches logistics platform for ecommerce and D2C brands

The AnyLogi platform provides integrated management of product inventory, payment confirmation, warehousing, storage, shipping and delivery, according to the company.

AnyMind launches logistics platform for ecommerce and D2C brands

AnyMind Group, which provides technology for influencers, business owners, marketers and publishers, has launched AnyLogi, a logistics-management platform.

The offering targets both individuals and businesses that are looking to create or scale their direct-to-consumer (D2C) and ecommerce businesses.

The AnyLogi platform enables users to connect domestic and international ecommerce and logistics partners such as FedEx Express, Fuji Logitech, BoxMe, Keeppack, Otto and Boxful, and provides users with integrated management of product inventory, payment confirmation, warehousing, storage, shipping and delivery.

This offering includes real-time status updates, customisatiom of packaging materials and cross-border ecommerce support. The company says it will also add include functions for product and inventory management, warehouse management, and customer support and engagement. AnyMind also intends to connect data from its various products and platforms, from business intelligence and cloud manufacturing to ecommerce enablement, marketing and logistics, to provide individuals and businesses with greater accessibility to data, connectivity and automation. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

1 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

2 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

'Russian' PR firm offered influencers money to discredit Pfizer vaccine

3 'Russian' PR firm taps influencers to discredit Pfizer vaccine

Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

4 Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

BTS campaign in Asia has been ‘phenomenal’: McDonald’s Asia marketer

5 BTS campaign in Asia has been ‘phenomenal’: McDonald’s Asia marketer

Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

6 Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

7 Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

8 Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

Move and win roundup: Week of May 31, 2021

9 Move and win roundup: Week of May 31, 2021

How four brands are supporting Naomi Osaka as she takes a break from tennis

10 How four brands are supporting Naomi Osaka as she takes a break from tennis

Related Articles

How Chinese D2C is shaping the future of global branding
Marketing
Jun 1, 2021
Kathryn Sloane

How Chinese D2C is shaping the future of global ...

Can the D2C revolution outlast the pandemic?
CEI Opinions
May 6, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Can the D2C revolution outlast the pandemic?

AnyMind launches ecommerce offering and rebrands business divisions
Advertising
Oct 21, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

AnyMind launches ecommerce offering and rebrands ...

AnyMind launches CastingAsia influencer platform in India through Pokkt
Marketing
Sep 9, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

AnyMind launches CastingAsia influencer platform in ...

Just Published

Edelman hires Christoph Becker as global chair of integration
PR
3 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Edelman hires Christoph Becker as global chair of ...

Becker will lead integration of Edelman’s creative, intelligence and digital offerings.

Mastercard enters five-year partnership with World Rugby women’s game
Marketing
3 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Mastercard enters five-year partnership with World ...

The deal aims to accelerate the development of Women in Rugby.

Chanel invites agencies to pitch in global media beauty parade
Media
3 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Chanel invites agencies to pitch in global media ...

WPP created a specialist shop for the client in 2013.

Expertise, understanding and action needed to lift DEI in APAC
Advertising
15 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Expertise, understanding and action needed to lift ...

CAMPAIGN LEADING CHANGE: Senior agency holding group executives remain positive about improving DEI performance, but seek expert help to guide their efforts in this field.