AnyMind expands ecommerce capabilities with cross-platform offering

AnyMind Group has launched AnyX, an ecommerce management platform, in APAC to connect channels and the firm’s various platforms for manufacturing, ecommerce enablement, conversational commerce, marketing and logistics.

The company says this platform helps brands simplify their ecommerce setup by providing a single view across multiple platforms. Typically, a brand owner needs to operate and track its ecommerce stores individually across various channels, including creating and updating new products and product stock on each platform and monitoring and tracking each online store individually.

Currently, AnyX is connected to regional ecommerce marketplaces and platforms Shopee, Lazada, Rakuten, Amazon, and Shopify. In addition, the platform is also connected to Anymind’s own solutions including AnyFactory (for manufacturing), AnyManager (analytics, monetisation, and UX improvement), AnyChat (conversational commerce), AnyTag (influencer marketing and social media analytics), AnyDigital (digital marketing) and AnyLogi (logistics management).

AnyX instead provides brands with a consolidated view across ecommerce marketplaces and platforms. As companies seek to build out their online commerce presence across borders, Anymind claims that AnyX’s integration across marketplaces across the region, speeds up the process.

Kosuke Sogo, CEO and co-founder of AnyMind Group, told Campaign Asia-Pacific that the company was looking to partner with brands, consultancies, and advertising networks to promote this product in APAC. While he claims there are few competing offerings providing this range of platform integration in the region, providers such as cart.com do provide similar services, albeit focused on Europe and North America.

“Ecommerce is a key focus area for both brands and agencies in APAC, but they don’t really have the capability to offer this cross-platform view,” Sogo said. “While we’re looking to expand our relationships with networks, 50% of our revenue already comes from dealing directly with brands.” The third piece of the opportunity is working with ecommerce platforms to bring more brands to their sites.

AnyMind Group is also working on connecting more local or niche Asian ecommerce marketplaces and third-party applications into Any X. The offering will also support automated triggering of actions across platforms, including order management, inventory allocation and management, and revenue/pricing management.