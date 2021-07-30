AnyMind launches PopBox online retail store for influencers

AnyMind Group has launched PopBox, an online retail store for influencers to sell their own brand and products. PopBox is currently available in Thailand and Japan, with the company looking to launch it in other Asian markets over the coming year.

AnyMind Group is looking to create a direct-to-consumer (D2C) retail ecosystem for influencers and content creators by connecting the company’s various D2C tools to PopBox, including AnyFactory for cloud manufacturing, AnyShop for e-commerce enablement and AnyLogi for logistics management, providing merchants with an end-to-end solution to easily create, showcase, sell and fulfill products and orders.

Listed merchants on PopBox include Thai influencer brands 11am Shop by MayyR and Land of N by Nisamanee Nutt, and Japanese influencers such as Kanockstar and Mukuena. These merchants are part of the AnyCreator influencer network, and the company will subsequently open PopBox up to influencers keen on showcasing and selling their products.

Kosuke Sogo, CEO and co-founder of AnyMind Group, said this move was part of the firm's srategy to "provide platforms that form the next-generation business infrastructure for the digital economy, similar to a super app for running a business." AnyMind's offerings for KOLs include content monetisation and distribution, brand collaborations and the creation of influencer brands.

Earlier this week the company announced D2C for Enterprise, an offering that provides marketers and online and offline enterprises with tools and resources including ecommerce enablement, marketing, logistics and cross-border expansion.